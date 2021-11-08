The International Solar Alliance and the U.K. authorities are leading a global super-grid program that seeks to connect 140 countries to round-the-clock renewable power.From pv magazine India The International Solar Alliance (ISA), the Indian presidency of the ISA, and the U.K. COP presidency unveiled plans for the first transnational network of solar power grids last week at the COP26 climate conference in Glasgow. The global super-grid project, known as the Green Grids Initiative - One Sun One World One Grid (GGI-OSOWOG) initiative, aims to harness solar energy wherever the sun is shining. It ...

