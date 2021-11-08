

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Coty Inc. (COTY) has agreed to sell an approximate 4.7% stake in Wella to KKR in exchange for the redemption of approximately 56% of KKR's remaining convertible preferred shares in Coty. The deal reduces Coty's total shareholding in Wella to approximately 25.9%. KKR will continue to have a 2.4% ownership stake in Coty on an as-converted basis.



Coty said the transaction will further simplify the company's capital structure and result in an additional approximately $14 million in annual dividend cash savings.



