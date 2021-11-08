Andritz: International technology group Andritz has received a significant order from an international pulp and paper producer to supply energy-efficient and environmentally friendly pulp production technologies and key process equipment. The contract has a high triple-digit million euro order value for Andritz. The customer requests that order details be confidential at this time.Andritz: weekly performance: -4.29% AT&S: Austrian based high tech company AT&S reports a very positive revenue development in the first half of 2021/22. Consolidated revenue rose by 29.7% to Euro 697.6 mn in the first half of 2021/22. Adjusted for currency effects, the increase in consolidated revenue even amounted to 34.8%. As expected, the additional capacity in Chongqing to cover growing demand ...

