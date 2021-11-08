Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 8, 2021) - Banxa Holdings (TSXV: BNXA) today announced that Domenic Carosa, Founder & Chairman will be attending the Q4 Virtual Investor Summit. During the presentation, Banxa's Founder and Chairman Domenic Carosa, will discuss our recent Fiscal Results, the competitive advantage that being a fully compliant payment service provider offers over competitors in the space, valuable partnerships and growth that Banxa has seen since its IPO in January 2021.

Event: Q4 Investor Summit Date: November 16-17th, 2021 Presentation: November 16th at 12:30 PM ET Location: https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_0NH_GP5kT2STspUae4GRTw

1x1s will be available for qualified investors

The conference is completely complimentary to qualified investors. Please register at Complimentary Investor Registration

About Banxa Holdings

Banxa powers the world's largest digital asset platforms by providing payments infrastructure and regulatory compliance across global markets. Banxa's mission and vision is to build the bridge that provides people in every part of the world access to a fairer and more equitable financial system. Banxa is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia, with European headquarters in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

About the Investor Summit

The Investor Summit (formerly MicroCap Conference) is an exclusive, independent conference dedicated to connecting smallcap and microcap companies with qualified investors. The Q4 Investor Summit will take place virtually, featuring 90+ companies and over 500 investors comprising of institutional investors, family offices, and high net worth investors. Sectors Participating: Biotech, Communication Services, Consumer, Energy, Energy/Tech, Financial, Healthcare, Industrials, Materials, Real Estate, Technology, and Tech/Crypt. Contact: info@investorsummitgroup.com