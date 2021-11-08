Philadelphia, Pennsylvania--(Newsfile Corp. - November 8, 2021) - Anpac Bio (NASDAQ: ANPC) today announced that Phil Case, Head of Investor Relations | PR will be attending the Q4 Virtual Investor Summit. Learn how Anpac Bio is democratizing early cancer screening and detection. Current methods for early cancer screening and detection have limited clinical utility and average to non-existent performance for early cancer screening and detection, which is critical for reducing cancer related mortality.AnPac Bio has developed a novel and comprehensive platform Cancer Differentiation Analysis (CDA) technology for cancer screening and detection that measures biophysical properties to detect cancer and pre-cancerous diseases in their earliest stages to determine personalized cancer risk.

Event: Q4 Investor Summit Date: November 16-17th, 2021 Presentation: November 17th at 3:30PM ET Location: https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_8SaNlQi0Twm0JbAgWcMX9A

About Anpac Bio

AnPac Bio is a biotechnology company focused on early cancer screening and detection, with 142 issued patents as of March 31, 2021. With one CLIA- and CAP-registered clinical laboratory in the United States and two certified clinical laboratories in China, AnPac Bio performs a suite of cancer screening and detection tests, including CDA (Cancer Differentiation Analysis), biochemical, immunological and genomics tests. According to a Frost & Sullivan's report issued in 2020, AnPac Bio ranked third worldwide among companies offering next-generation early cancer screening and detection technologies in terms of the number of clinical samples for cancer screening and detection in 2019. The Company has a significant cancer screening and detection database consisting of approximately 43,900 clinical samples as of March 31, 2021. AnPac Bio's CDA technology platform has been shown in retrospective validation studies to be able to detect the risk of over 20 different cancer types with high sensitivity and specificity.

