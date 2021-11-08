

SAN FRANCISCO (dpa-AFX) - Daimler Mobility said, from spring 2022 onwards, Mercedes-Benz customers in the UK and Germany will be able to make payments using a fingerprint sensor in the car, with other European markets to follow. It is expected to be available in other markets globally at a later stage.



Franz Reiner, CEO, Daimler Mobility, said: 'In partnership with Visa, Daimler aims to offer native in-car payments that meets the requirements of two-factor authentication in a secure and user-friendly way.'



The global technology partnership will allow purchases to be made directly through the car's head unit, or MBUX. The solution will be used to begin a two-factor authentication.



