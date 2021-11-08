Minerva Neurosciences, Inc: Minerva Neurosciences Reports Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Business Updates

Company to Host Conference Call Today at 8:30 a.m. ET

WALTHAM, Mass., Nov. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: NERV), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of therapies to treat central nervous system (CNS) disorders, today reported key business updates and financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2021.

Roluperidone Update

On November 3, 2021, the Company announced that the U. S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) denied the company's request for a pre-NDA meeting for roluperidone and responded that a Type C guidance meeting would be more appropriate to discuss the evidence for use of roluperidone as monotherapy for the treatment of negative symptoms in schizophrenia. The Company plans to request a Type C meeting and, subject to the timing of and feedback from the FDA, continues to work towards the submission of a New Drug Application (NDA) in the first half of 2022.

On September 30, 2021, the Company completed and announced results from a pivotal bioequivalence studycomparing the roluperidone formulations used in its late-stage Phase 2b and Phase 3 trials and the planned commercial formulation. The planned commercial formulation was tested under both fasted and fed conditions. The study met key pharmacokinetic (PK) objectives, and the data demonstrate bioequivalence across the various formulations.

Management Team Update

In October, the Company promoted Geoff Race, former Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Chief Business Officer of Minerva, to President. Minerva's Senior Vice President and Chief Accounting Officer, Frederick Ahlholm, was promoted to Chief Financial Officer.

In September, Dr. Ramana Kuchibhatla was appointed Senior Vice President and Head of Research & Development following Dr. Jay Saoud's retirement and transition to an advisory role. This is a key addition to the Company's leadership team which will help support forthcoming interactions with the FDA.

Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Net Income/Loss: Net loss was $9.2 million for the third quarter of 2021, or net loss per share of $0.22 basic and diluted, as compared to net loss of $8.1 million, or net loss per share of $0.19 basic and diluted, for the third quarter of 2020. Net loss was $28.6 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2021, or net loss per share of $0.67 basic and diluted, as compared to net income of $9.3 million, or net income per share of $0.23 basic and diluted for the nine months ended September 30, 2020.



The decreases in net income for both the three and nine month periods ended September 2021, were primarily due to the Company's opting out of its joint development agreement with Janssen Pharmaceutica for seltorexant during the second quarter of 2020. As a result of opting out of the agreement, the Company immediately recognized $41.2 million in collaborative revenue which had previously been included on the balance sheet under deferred revenue.

R&D Expense: For the three months ended September 30, 2021 and 2020, research and development (R&D) expense was $4.5 million and $4.6 million, respectively, a decrease of approximately $0.1 million. For the three months ended September 30, 2021 and 2020, non-cash stock compensation expense included in R&D was $0.5 million and $0.8 million, respectively.



For the nine months ended September 30, 2021 and 2020, R&D expense was $13.3 million and $18.5 million, respectively, a decrease of approximately $5.2 million. For the nine months ended September 30, 2021 and 2020, non-cash stock compensation expense included in R&D was $1.8 million and $2.2 million, respectively.



The decrease in R&D expense for both the three and nine month periods ended September 30, 2021 versus the same periods in 2020 was primarily due to lower costs for the Phase 3 clinical trial of roluperidone, for which the three-month core study portion of the trial was completed in May 2020.

G&A Expense: For the three months ended September 30, 2021 and 2020, general and administrative (G&A) expense was $3.0 million and $3.5 million, respectively, a decrease of approximately $0.5 million. For the three months ended September 30, 2021 and 2020, non-cash stock compensation expense included in G&A was $0.6 million and $1.2 million, respectively.



For the nine months ended September 30, 2021 and 2020, G&A expense was $10.7 million and $13.5 million, respectively, a decrease of approximately $2.8 million. For the nine months ended September 30, 2021 and September 30, 2020, non-cash stock compensation expense included in G&A was $2.2 million and $5.6 million, respectively.



The decrease in G&A expense for both the three and nine month periods ended September 30, 2021 was due primarily to non-cash stock compensation charges resulting from certain stock option awards approved in June 2020 as well as from additional stock compensation expense incurred under a severance agreement during 2020.

Cash Position: Cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and marketable securities as of September 30, 2021 were approximately $65.7 million.



About Minerva Neurosciences

About Minerva Neurosciences

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET DATA (Unaudited) September 30, December 31, 2021 2020 (in thousands) ASSETS Current Assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 65,588 $ 25,357 Restricted cash 100 100 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 1,751 1,983 Total current assets 67,439 27,440 Capitalized software, net 51 - Other noncurrent assets - 15 Operating lease right-of-use assets - 102 In-process research and development 15,200 15,200 Goodwill 14,869 14,869 Total Assets $ 97,559 $ 57,626 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current Liabilities: Accounts payable $ 1,201 $ 996 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 1,882 2,053 Operating leases - 111 Total current liabilities 3,083 3,160 Long-Term Liabilities: Deferred taxes 1,803 1,803 Liability related to the sale of future royalties 64,595 - Total liabilities 69,481 4,963 Stockholders' Equity: Common stock 4 4 Additional paid-in capital 341,468 337,454 Accumulated deficit (313,394 ) (284,795 ) Total stockholders' equity 28,078 52,663 Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 97,559 $ 57,626