

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Viasat Inc. (VSAT) has agreed to acquire Inmarsat in a deal valued at $7.3 billion, comprised of $850.0 million in cash, approximately 46.36 million shares of Viasat common stock valued at $3.1 billion, and the assumption of $3.4 billion of net debt. At closing, on a pro forma basis, Inmarsat shareholders are expected to be issued shares representing an aggregate of 37.5% of Viasat stock on a fully diluted basis.



Inmarsat owns and operates a diverse global portfolio of mobile telecommunications satellite networks, and holds a global spectrum portfolio, covering L-band, Ka-band and S-band.



Viasat expects the combined company has the potential for mid-teens percentage revenue and adjusted EBITDA growth with a fully funded path to positive free cash flow.



