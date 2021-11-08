DJ JSC Halyk Bank: 9M & 3Q 2021 Results Conference Call Invitation

08 November 2021

Joint Stock Company "Halyk Savings Bank of Kazakhstan"

9M & 3Q 2021 Results Conference Call Invitation

On Monday, 22 November 2021 at 1:00pm London / 7:00pm Almaty time, Joint Stock Company "Halyk Savings Bank of Kazakhstan" (Halyk Bank) (LSE: HSBK; KASE: HSBK, HSBKd; AIX: HSBK, HSBK.Y) will be hosting a Zoom conference with its senior management for investors and analysts on Halyk Bank's 9M and 3Q 2021 unaudited consolidated financial results, followed by Q&A session. Halyk Bank's 9M and 3Q 2021 unaudited consolidated financial results will be available starting from 19 November 2021.

A live webcast of the presentation can be accessed via Zoom link after the registration.

The registration is open until 22 November 2021, 11:00am London / 5:00pm Almaty time, for the registration please click here.

Presentation will be also available starting from 22 November 2021 at:

https://halykbank.com/financial-results

Recording and transcript of the event will be posted on the Bank's website:

https://halykbank.com/financial-results.

JSC "Halyk Bank" +7 727 259 04 30 Mira Kasenova MiraK@halykbank.kz +7 727 259 04 53 Margulan Tanirtayev Margulant@halykbank.kz +7 (727) 3301677 Nurgul Mukhadi NyrgylMy@halykbank.kz

