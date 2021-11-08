Alkame Holdings, Inc.: Alkame's Opens New West Coast Copacker Facility in Salem Oregon

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / November 8, 2021 / Alkame Holdings, Inc. (OTC PINK:ALKM), a publicly traded holding company, announces that its wholly owned subsidiary, West Coast Copacker, Inc.'s, new manufacturing space in Salem, Oregon is now operational and fully approved to begin production.

The new production space enables cost savings and will also drive advances in productivity, volume, and efficiency gains for the company, which will support investment into the company's infrastructure and aggressive growth plan.

The new facility will allow for future consolidation of all Alkame food and beverage manufacturing operations under one roof while allowing for planned expansion. The W.s Salem facility is currently geared towards large batch high speed cold pack production and compliments our Gervais Oregon location focused on Organic hot fill production, allowing us an extremely diverse offering to brands looking for contract manufacturing. This new W. Salem facility is also set up for sachet manufacturing, allowing Alkame to begin production for new products, such as Alkame's exploration into sachets through Cannaribbean, among others.

The facility had been planned to ensure that Alkame customers experience no inconveniences or business disruptions through the process. The new Salem location which occurred in stages began last year and had taken longer than expected to become operational due to unexpected delays and complications incurred from the pandemic. All certifications and compliance have finally been received and approved.

"The old adage good things come to those who wait is certainly fitting," stated Alkame CEO, Robert Eakle. "We are extremely excited to finally have this new production line operational and approved to begin production. We are very much looking forward to getting started"

About West Coast Co Packer, Inc.

West Coast Co Packer, Inc., is a wholly owned subsidiary of Alkame Holdings, Inc. and is a specialty liquid and single-serve manufacturer, co-packer, private labeler, and contract manufacturer, and is expected to immediately complement and seamlessly integrate with Alkame's other subsidiaries including Bell Food and Beverage, Inc. Bell Food and Beverage, Inc. is a specialty natural, organic liquid-based hot and cold fill food & beverage manufacturer in glass and PET bottles and jars. To learn more about West Coast Copacker visit www.westcoastcopacker.com.

About Alkame Holdings, Inc.

Alkame Holdings, Inc. is a publicly traded health and wellness technology holding company, with a focus on patentable, innovative, and eco-friendly consumer products. The Company's wholly owned subsidiaries manufacture products with enhanced water utilizing a proprietary technology to create products with several unique properties. The organization is diligently building a strong foundation through the launch and acquisition of appropriate business assets, and by pursuing multiple applications by placement into several emerging business sectors, such as consumer bottled water and RTD products, household pet products, horticulture and agriculture applications, hand sanitizers, and many other various water-based treatment solutions to both new and existing business platforms.

For more information, visit www.alkameholdingsinc.com.

