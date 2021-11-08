Blue Moon Metals Inc.: Blue Moon Discovers Additional Zone, West of Current Mineral Zone

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / November 8, 2021 / Blue Moon Metals Inc. (TSXV:MOON)(OTCQB:BMOOF) (the " Company ") is pleased to report on exploration progress at its property, the polymetallic Blue Moon project containing zinc, silver, gold, and copper located in the accreted terrains of the Western Sierra Metamorphic Belt.

Patrick McGrath, Chief Executive officer, stated, "We are excited to announce that our BM-83 exploration hole intersected visible massive and semi-massive sulfide mineralization over 100 feet of core length. BM-83 was targeting an untested electromagnetic target south of the Blue Moon deposit and appears to have discovered a new massive sulphide lens."

Hole BM-83 (Off-Hole Conductor)

A new discovery was made testing a geophysics conductor target, located west of the three previously discovered Blue Moon mineral zones and south of the American Eagle workings. This new Zone was discovered deep and lateral to the previous mineral system. The Zinc Sulfide (Sphalerite) encountered in this new discovery has a different hue from the other zones which may indicate a separate emplacement pulse with slightly different timing which could add to the currently known zones. This conductor was revealed first as stringers and blebs of sulfides were encountered starting at a core depth of 2,363 feet and continued until the banded and massive interval from 2,400-2,452 feet (52 feet interval at a vertical depth from surface of approximately 800 feet) then mineralization tapered off into another stringer zone down to 2,461 feet at core depth. The whole mineral rich zone covered near 100 feet of core length (core length not true thickness) . Higher up in the hole several smaller zones were encountered indicated by the section and in the table. The mineralization is hosted in rhyolite and rhyolite tuffs of the Gopher Ridge Formation. The stringer and main zone of sulfides are composed of Sphalerite, Chalcopyrite, Galena Tetrahedrite and Pyrite. Details of the assay will be discussed as results become available. In the photos below, the part of the mineralized zone drill interval is displayed.

Photo from Mineral zone of BM-83hole depth 2,440.9 feet. Red brown mineral is sphalerite. Brassy mineral is Chalcopyrite.

Hole BM -81 (American Eagle)

BM-81 was set to test for continuity of the mineral zone between the old American Eagle workings near surface and the historical hole AE1 which indicated significant mineral zones. Several significant zones were intercepted in the drilling which are indicated in Table 1 below. This confirmed the continuity from the American Eagle workings and historical hole AE1. Details of the assay will be discussed as results become available.

Blue Moon Long Section

Long section showing pierce points of drill-holes on grid 7600E section with respect to hole BM-83 and BM-81. Hole BM-84 is the next hole in the drill program. BM-82 was abandoned at 577 feet due to deviation and does not plot on the section. The second attempt was BM-83 which reached the target.

Blue Moon Cross Section of Discovery Hole BM-83

Cross section showing location of hole BM-83 relative to other holes on section. Stringer mineralization in Hole B-70 is interpreted to be a feeder zone a nearby massive sulphide lens which could be what hole BM-83 intersected.

Table 1 Drill hole collar location and intercept Information (downhole intersections in FT) Drill Hole East North Azimuth Dip Hole depth From (ft) To (ft) Thickness(ft) Grade BM-81 742,458 4,160,839 238 -65 719 197 262 65 Pending 430 524 94 Pending 559 632 73 Pending 689 707 18 Pending BM-82 742,448 4,160,391 84 -80 577 none none none BM-83 744,402 4,153,911 88 -74 2475 161 205 44 Pending 354 379 25 Pending 1204 1384 180 Pending 1799 1869 70 Pending 2363 2461 98 Pending

Mineralized intercepts are core length and not true thickness

About Blue Moon Metals

Blue Moon Metals (TSX.V: MOON; OTCQB: BMOOF) is currently advancing its Blue Moon polymetallic deposit which contains zinc, gold, silver and copper. The property is well located with existing local infrastructures including paved highways three miles from site; a hydroelectric power generation facility a few miles from site, three-hour drive to the Oakland port and a four-hour drive to service centre of Reno. The deposit is open at depth and along strike. The Blue Moon 43-101 Mineral Resource includes 7.8 million inferred tons at 8.07% zinc equivalent (4.95% zinc, 0.04 oz/t gold, 0.46% copper, 1.33 oz/t silver), containing 771 million pounds of zinc, 300,000 ounces of gold, 71 million pounds of copper, and 10 million ounces of silver. The 43-101 Mineral Resource report dated November 14, 2018 was authored by Gary Giroux, P. Eng., and Lawrence O'Connor, a QP, and entitled "Resource Estimate for the Blue Moon Massive Sulphide Occurrence". The 43-101 and related press release with details on the resource are available on the company's website and were filed on www.sedar.com on November 20, 2018. The Company also holds 100% of the Yava polymetallic project in Nunavut that is in the same volcanic lithologies and south of Glencore's Hackett River deposit. More information is available on the company's website (www.bluemoonmetals.com).

Qualified Persons

Richard Walker, CPG, is a qualified person as defined by NI 43-101, has reviewed the scientific and technical information that forms the basis for this press release.

