Brazil Games: Registration for Latin America's Largest Independent Games Festival, Brazil's Independent Game (BIG) Festival 2022 is Now Open

SÃO PAULO, BRAZIL / ACCESSWIRE / November 8, 2021 / Registration for the tenth edition of Brazil's Independent Game (BIG) Festival is open today! As the largest independent game festival in Latin America, BIG Festival celebrates the industry as a whole, through informative and entertaining panels, and opportunities to make connections with people and businesses from across the globe. The event will take place from July 5 to July 10, 2022, with registration closing on February 28, 2022.

With support from Brazil Games (the Brazilian Games Export Program), a partnership between Abragames - Brazilian Games Companies Association and Apex-Brasil - Brazilian Trade and Investment Promotion Agency, BIG Festival is a fundamental business hub for video game professionals across the globe, through its lectures, networking events, and digital and face-to-face meetings. It is a golden opportunity for developers, not just in Brazil, but globally, to meet with major players who view BIG as an opportunity to see Brazil's video games industry up close.

Independent video game creators, developers, and publishers the world over are invited to join in the festivities, which will take place both online and in-person at the Frei Caneca Convention Center in São Paulo. BIG Festival is proud to accept games of any genre, on any platform. Commercially released games are welcome, provided they have been available for no more than two years prior to the festival start date. Participants can register for free online before the February 28 deadline by visiting https://www.bigfestival.com.br/take-part.html.

"After the massive success of this year's festival, we are excited to deliver an even bigger event next year," said Gustavo Steinberg, director of BIG Festival. "By offering a hybrid online-offline model, we hope that more studios and publishers will be encouraged to participate in next year's BIG Festival."

Despite the shift to an online format, BIG Festival 2021 achieved record numbers, making it the most successful edition of the event. 545 companies from 64 countries attended the festival, bringing over 500 games - over 100 of which were made available for attendees to play online for free. The live sessions featured more than 300 speakers, and were watched by more than 700,000 people.

Learn more about BIG Festival by visiting the official site: https://www.bigfestival.com.br.

About the BIG Festival

BIG Festival, which received more than 20,000 visitors in 2019, is the largest and most important game festival in Latin America. Since 2012, the event has become a central meeting point for studios to attend lectures and workshops, network, and meet with industry peers to learn more about the business of gaming. BIG has helped hundreds of innovative games from all over the world connect with an international audience. Networking opportunities held at the event generated more than 4,000 meetings between 630 game industry professionals from 34 countries. In light of complications resulting from the global pandemic, BIG Festival transitioned to an online-only event, BIG Digital in 2020, and the Festival still managed to draw record numbers, with more than 22,000 viewers tuning in to the event online. The BIG Festival's digital version generated 3,876 business meetings between more than 333 publishers, developers, and investors from a stunning 38 countries. These vital interactions led to an estimated $7 million USD in business deals!

About Brazil Games

Brazil Games is the export program created by the Brazilian Independent Game Companies Association, ABRAGAMES, in partnership with Apex-Brasil, the Brazilian Trade and Investment Promotion Agency. Our goal is to promote the Brazilian Indie Game industry internationally, developing new business opportunities for our companies. The Brazil Games Program also promotes Brazil as the hub for business in Latin America and invites buyers, investors, and publishers for BIG Festival, Brazil's Independent Games Festival, the most important international indie games festival, and the hub for international business in Latin America.

About Apex-Brasil

The Brazilian Trade and Investment Promotion Agency (Apex-Brasil) works to promote Brazilian products and services abroad and to attract foreign investment to strategic sectors of the Brazilian economy. The Agency's efforts comprise trade and prospective missions, business rounds, support for the participation of Brazilian companies in major international trade fairs, the arrangement of technical visits of foreign buyers and opinion makers to learn about the Brazilian productive structure, and other select activities designed to strengthen the country's branding abroad. Apex-Brasil also plays a leading role in attracting foreign direct investment (FDI) to Brazil, by working to identify business opportunities, promoting strategic events, and providing support to foreign investors interested in allocating resources in Brazil.

