Medical Cannabis Market to Reach $53.88 Bn, Globally, by 2030 at 23.6% CAGR: Allied Market Research

Increase in legalization of cannabis across various regions and rise in awareness among consumers regarding health benefits of cannabis and its medical applications drive the growth of the global medical cannabis market.

PORTLAND, Ore., Nov. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Medical Cannabis Market by Product Type (Buds/Marijuana Flower and Cannabis Extracts), Application (Chronic Pain, Mental Disorders, Cancer, and Others), and End User (Pharmaceutical and Research & Development Centers): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030." According to the report, the global medical cannabis industry generated $6.82 billion in 2020, and is expected to reach $53.88 billion by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 23.6% from 2021 to 2030.

For Right Perspective and Competitive Insights, Get Sample Report at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/14619

Prime determinants of growth

Increase in legalization of cannabis across various regions, rise in awareness among consumers regarding health benefits of cannabis and its medical applications, and innovative product development with increased R & D activities drive the growth of the global medical cannabis market. However, complex regulatory structure for the usage of cannabis hinders the market growth. On the other hand, beginning of cannabis legalization in Asia-Pacific presents new opportunities in the coming years.

Covid-19 Scenario

During the Covid-19 pandemic, there has been a significant decline in the demand for medical cannabis from key end-users, restricted manufacturing operations in most of the industries, and inadequate funding for research and academic institutes.

In addition, there have been disrupted supply chains and challenges in terms of essential/post-sales services. Cannabis businesses that offered an e-commerce platform experienced a surge in growth.

Many governments deemed medical cannabis as essential service. This, in turn, led to growth of the market during the pandemic.

The cannabis extracts segment to continue its leadership status during the forecast period

Based on product type, the cannabis extracts segment accounted for the largest share in 2020, contributing to more than half of the global medical cannabis market, and is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. Moreover, this segment is projected to witness the highest CAGR of 24.0% from 2021 to 2030. This is due to preference for cannabis extracts such as oils and tinctures, increase in legalization of marijuana for treatment of various chronic diseases, and new product launches. The research also analyzes the buds or marijuana flower segment.

Do You Have Any Query Or Specific Requirement? Ask to Our Industry Expert: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/14619

The chronic pain segment to maintain its lead position during the forecast period

Based on application, the chronic pain segment contributed to the highest share in 2020, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the global medical cannabis market, and is estimated to maintain its lead position during the forecast period. This is due to surge in use of cannabis in the pharmaceutical industry and increase in investments by pharmaceutical companies in CBD for health benefits of cannabis. However, the mental disorders segment is estimated to portray the highest CAGR of 25.3% from 2021 to 2030. This is attributed to surge in usage of cannabis in patients with psychiatric disorders.

North America estimated to continue its dominance in terms of revenue by 2030

Based on region, North America held the highest market share in 2020, contributing to more than four-fifths of the global medical cannabis market, and is estimated to continue its dominance in terms of revenue by 2030. This is due to legalization of cannabis in the U.S. and Canada for medical and recreational purposes and rise in the usage of medical cannabis for treatment of several diseases associated with changing lifestyles. However, LAMEA is expected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 36.3% during the forecast period, owing to government approvals for cannabis cultivation and rise in prevalence of chronic diseases such as cancer and usage of cannabis for their treatments.

Leading market players

Aurora marijuana Inc.

Canopy Growth Corporation

Cronos Group Inc.

Maricann Group, Inc.

Medical Marijuana, Inc.

OrganiGram Holding Inc.

Terra Tech Corp.

Tikun Olam Ltd.

Tilray, Inc.

VIVO Cannabis Inc.

Avenue Basic Plan | Library Access | 1 Year Subscription |

Sign up for Avenue subscription to access more than 12,000+ company profiles and 2,000+ niche industry market research reports at $699 per month, per seat. For a year, the client needs to purchase minimum 2 seat plan.

Request for 14 days free trial: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/avenue/trial/starter



"We have also published few syndicated market studies in the similar area that might be of your interest. Below are the report title for your reference, considering Impact of Covid-19 Over This Market which will help you to assess aftereffects of pandemic on short-term and long-term growth trends of this market."

Trending Reports in Healthcare Industry (Book Now with 10% Discount):

Spectrometry Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2028

Infectious Immunology Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2028

DNA Vaccines Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2028

3D Printing Medical Devices Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2028

NGS Services Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2028

Intraoperative Imaging Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2028

Dental Implants Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2028

3D Medical Imaging Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2028

Ophthalmology Devices Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2028

Bioinformatics Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2028

About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact:

David Correa

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

USA/Canada (Toll Free): +1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1(855)550-5975

help@alliedmarketresearch.com

Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/reports-store/life-sciences

Follow Us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/life-sciences-industry-research/

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/636519/Allied_Market_Research_Logo.jpg