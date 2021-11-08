Andritz: International technology group Andritz has received an order from voestalpine Stahl GmbH to supply the chemical process equipment for continuous pickling, acid regeneration, silicon removal and acid purification plants as part of the "BETA 3" project to build an integrated pickling plant in cold-rolling mill. The scope of supply also includes the design, engineering, erection and start-up work as well as optimization support. Start-up of the plants is scheduled for the end of 2023. The company further informed, that revenue after nine month declined by 6.1% to Euro 4,548.5 mn. In the first three quarters of 2021, net income (without non-controlling interests) amounted to Euro 212.9 mn and was thus 55% higher than the level of the previous year's reference period. Wolfgang ...

