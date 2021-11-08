RNA Analytics wins 'Risk Modeller of the Year' at Insurance Asia News Awards for Excellence

- RNA Analytics wins the award for 'Risk Modeller of the Year' for the APAC market in the 2021 edition of the Insurance Asia News Awards for Excellence

- The accolade was awarded to RNA for its dynamic risk modelling software, such as its R³S toolkit and expert global consultancy services

- The win secures RNA Analytics as a leader for actuarial and insurance consultancy software globally, as well as specifically within the APAC market of today

REIGATE, England, Nov. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- RNA Analytics, a global leader in actuarial and risk management, has won the award for 'Risk Modeller of the Year' at the Insurance Asia News Awards for Excellence, 2021.

The award sets out to recognize companies working in the insurance market, within the Asia region, which help customers manage their capital and solvency risk exposure, while also assisting regulatory reporting and regulatory requirements.

RNA's now-award-winning R3S Modeler comprises a powerful workflow solution, R3S Process Manager, which is designed for executing models developed in R3S Modeler; the R3S Toolkit, which enables users to build their own interfaces and R³S Development Manager enabling multiple model developers to work on the same codebase at the same time.

As a commercial and global enterprise, RNA Analytics focuses on developing market-leading software while offering expert consultancy services, to ensure the streamlining of processes for customers across the world with varying degrees of resources.

This award solidifies RNA's position as leaders within the insurance and insurtech markets within APAC, having supported customers throughout the challenging past 18 months remotely and through hybrid working, which ensures consistent communications.

Head of Greater China, Consulting Services & Sales, Alex Tsai, commented on the award announcement: "This is a truly excellent achievement for our team in the Asia region, and for RNA as a business. The past year and a half has not been easy for any business, but we have stuck by our clients and supported them remotely to ensure projects are completed, goals are achieved and services were deployed. This award is warmly received, and we appreciate this accolade now more than ever at a time of growth and business development."

Vicky Daniels, Global Marketing Manager at RNA Analytics added: "We are thrilled to receive this award as we approach the end of what has been a turbulent year for most sectors. We have enjoyed growth and development this year such as the recent appointment of our EMEA MD, Javier Alvarez, the opening of our new London office and release of our latest whitepaper - so to finish 2021 with this accolade is a fantastic achievement which we are all thrilled with."

RNA Analytics has enjoyed continued development, market and customer growth in the past 18 months, assisting customers throughout this period of disruption due to Covid-19, IFRS 17 implementation and the accelerated development of digital transformation within the sector.

To learn more about RNA Analytics' consultancy products, technical services and actuarial solutions, visit www.rnaanalytics.com or follow the company on social media @RNAAnalytics.