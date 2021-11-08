Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 8, 2021) - BioMark Diagnostics Inc. (CSE: BUX) (FSE: 20B) (OTC Pink: BMKDF) ("BioMark"), an advanced stage liquid biopsy company with a focus on hard to detect and treat cancers is pleased to announce that the diagnostic and therapeutic capabilities of its SSAT cancer marker will be featured in virtual posted presentation at the sixth biennial Canadian Cancer Research Conference to be held virtually from Nov 8-11, 2021.

Investigators, led by CancerCare Manitoba researchers and BioMark collaborators, Drs. Donald W. Miller and Marshall Pitz, will be presenting 2 posters on ongoing pre-clinical and clinical research work related to a novel treatment monitoring tool and a potential therapeutic target for glioblastoma (GBM) patients using proprietary brain delivery mechanism.

Glioblastoma multiforme (GBM) is the most common type of primary brain tumor in adults. As a grade IV astrocytoma, GBM is a highly invasive and aggressive form of tumor. With current treatments, including surgical resection of the tumor, radiation and chemotherapy, the median survival time of patients is 15 months. Hence there is great need to investigate novel strategies to treat GBM and effectively monitor response to treatment.

The posters entitled "Acetyl Amantadine as a Diagnostic Biomarker in Patients with Glioblastoma Multiforme (GBM)" and "Spermidine/spermine N1-acetyltransferase 1 (SAT1) - A Gene Target for Selective Sensitization of GB Cells" collectively show that:

SAT1 expression is higher in recurrent GBM cells than primary GBM cells obtained from same patient.

SAT1 is a key factor upstream of DNA damage repair in GBM cells and could be a target gene for RNAi therapy.

"BioMark is proud to participate in this important event with an assembly of leading clinicians, researchers, decision makers and patients to hear about the breakthroughs in Canadian cancer research. These results illustrate BioMark's continuous efforts to diversify its product portfolio and expand its clinical application and patent portfolio with new discoveries that provide opportunities to address not only an innovative method to monitor treatment response for GBM patients but a breakthrough therapeutic target that can change current treatment for this devastating disease," says Rashid Bux, CEO of BioMark.

About the Canadian Cancer Research Alliance Conference

The Canadian Cancer Research Alliance is an alliance of organizations that work strategically to coordinate and collaborate on cancer research conducted in Canada to support cancer discoveries that uncover factors which may cause cancer and the development of treatments to improve patient and survivor outcomes. This year, the sixth biennial Canadian Cancer Research Conference (CCRC) will be a fully virtual, online experience taking place from November 8 to 11, 2021. The four half-day virtual events will bring together the Canadian cancer research community for an agenda spanning the research spectrum. The conference is an ideal opportunity for researchers, trainees, clinicians, decision-makers and patients to hear the latest developments in Canadian cancer research, and network across research disciplines.

About BioMark Diagnostics Inc.

BioMark is developing proprietary, non-invasive, and accurate cancer diagnostic solutions which can help detect, monitor and assess early treatment for hard to detect and treat cancers using liquid biopsy. The technology can also be used for measuring response to treatment and potentially for serial monitoring for cancer survivors.

