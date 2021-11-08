Centrical Names Former SAP SuccessFactors Executive, April Crichlow, as Chief Marketing Officer

April Crichlow joins Centrical in its next phase of expansion and hyper-growth as the global SaaS company helps customers apply AI and the "human touch" to unlock the full potential of employee engagement and performance at work.

Centrical names April Crichlow , former SAP Executive with 20 years of technology marketing leadership, as Global Chief Marketing Officer

The appointment comes at an ideal time given Centrical's hyper-growth and bold move to reimagine employee engagement and performance at levels of effectiveness not previously seen before.

Centrical, a global software as a service company and pioneer of a next-generation employee engagement and performance management platform, has named former SAP executive April Crichlow as Chief Marketing Officer.

As leader of Centrical's fast-growing, multi-discipline marketing team, April will define, oversee, and scale the company's global brand-building strategy, communications, demand generation, along with product, partner, and customer marketing initiatives to increase Centrical's recognition as the leading employee-centric success platform provider. Along with priming Centrical's rapid expansion into new markets, including geographies and industries, she will oversee digital marketing transformation and lead cross-functional marketing activities, sharing responsibility for customer acquisition, conversion, and retention.

"As part of our aggressive expansion strategy and a move reimagine work with our clients, we sought a world-class marketing leader with category-building experience and a proven track record in growth marketing - and that's precisely what April brings to Centrical," said Gal Rimon, Founder, and CEO, Centrical. "We are looking to broaden our influence and improve individual engagement, performance, and success much like we have done for Microsoft, British Telecom, Novartis, and many more customers, and April undoubtedly will help extend this success."

Brand recognition, category creation

Before joining Centrical, April served as Global Vice President and Head of Marketing for SAP SuccessFactors, a leading suite of human experience management (HXM) solutions, and a platform into which Centrical's solution integrates as an SAP-endorsed partner. In this role, April led strategic marketing plans to grow global brand recognition, revenue, customer success, and category creation of HXM, which - like Centrical's platform - is focused on technology innovations that put employees at the center of work.

April has more than 20 years of global marketing experience in technology with leadership roles across brand, demand generation, and customer growth at leading brands like SAP, SAP Ariba, and BusinessObjects. April is also a Board Member and leading thinker on diversity, equity, and inclusion and has been named a Top 100 Ethnic Minority Executive the last 4 years by EmPower, presented by the Financial Times and Yahoo Finance.

"This is an ideal and exciting time in the employee engagement and success space, and it's why I am thrilled to join Centrical, which harnesses the power of artificial intelligence to help people thrive at work with a level of effectiveness not seen before," said April. "Factors like rapid attrition, digitalization, and hybrid working models are converging around the world to disrupt the workplace and reset employee and employer expectations, so the time for a company like Centrical has never been better. I am looking forward to partnering with our customers, partners, and community around the world to unlock the full potential of employee engagement and performance at work."

