Blue Planet Investment Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

Blue Planet Investment Trust plc (LSE: BLP)

NAV and BID PRICE at 05 November 2021.

Blue Planet Investment Management Ltd announces that at close of business on 05 November 2021 the unaudited Net Asset Value (Cum-income) for the above trust was 33.95 pence per share. Investment values are calculated using BID prices.

The closing share price at BID on the London Stock Exchange on that date was 22.00 pence per share.

For more information, please visit www.blueplanet.eu

You can also contact the Company on 0131 466 6666 or by emailing info@blueplanet.eu