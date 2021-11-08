SEUS International Group Limited Announces the Launch of Its New Trading Platform

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / November 8, 2021 / Recently, SEUS International Group, the leading forex dealer, has announced the launch of its new trading platform. Leading CFD broker SEUS International Group Limited was founded in the U.K. SEUS Group was established to facilitate rapid growth and business expansion in different markets, relying on online trading platforms to provide investors with a comprehensive range of secure financial services, including stock, forex, gold and silver, financial futures and global futures contracts brokerage and trading.

With the accelerated pace of economic globalization, the investment market is growing, and the global financial investment transactions are becoming more and more diversified. Among them, foreign exchange trading with high investment profit efficiency, investment flexibility and other advantages, attracting more and more investors to participate in it, foreign exchange trading market trading scale also gradually become huge, become the world's largest financial market. To invest in foreign exchange, it is vital to choose a good, safe and reliable forex trading service platform. A comprehensive assessment of brokers throughout the forex trading industry makes SEUS a company worth trusting.

By collaborating with the world's top banks and liquidity providers, SEUS Group can provide investors with greater transparency, security and a superior trading industry environment, allowing SEUS International Group Limited clients to enjoy better quotes and lower low transaction costs.

Spreads are a key cost when trading forex, so low spread platforms are more beneficial to investors. As a platform that can offer ultra-low spreads in the industry, SEUS' MT5 trading software is one of the more representative ones, with no duplicate quotes and extremely fast execution, which is very popular among investors.

Investors who have experience in Forex trading understand how important high quality and efficient trading is in the Forex market. SEUS offers its clients a high leverage margin ratio service from 1:100 to 1:300 times. At the same time, SEUS uses a dealerless STP direct sales model, where all clients' orders can be traded directly on the international markets, providing a level trading environment for clients. In addition, SEUS Group provides investors with 24-hour customer service to meet global trading needs.

As SEUS Group gets stronger, SEUS knows that the security of a platform is crucial to be able to speculate well in Forex.

Strength guarantee. Sufficient funds of SEUS Group ensure the future development and innovation of SEUS to a certain extent. As a global international trader, SEUS is implemented in accordance with the highest standards in management, finance and disclosure. Therefore, such a strong strength is difficult to match other foreign exchange dealers. This is the most important reason why many investors choose SEUS as their first choice.

Choosing a good forex broker will be of great benefit to your later forex investments.

SEUS trading platform has been recognized by many organizations and markets for its high coverage and high efficiency services. In the future, SEUS International Group Limited will provide investors with more secure, fast and professional services with a professional spirit.

Media Queries:

SEUS Media Office

Address: SUITE 217 162 WARWICK WAY LONDON ENGLAND SW1V 4JE

Contact Person: Ms. Lee

Tele: +44 68426303140

Email: service@seus-fx.com

Website: https://seus-fx.com

SOURCE: SEUS International Group Limited

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/671630/SEUS-International-Group-Limited-Announces-the-Launch-of-Its-New-Trading-Platform