CMiC's Annual Customer Conference Returns to an In-person Format for the 23rd Installment of CONNECT at the Red Rock Casino, Resort & Spa in Las Vegas

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / November 8, 2021 / CMiC, the innovation leader in ERP and field operations software for the construction industry, elevates its customer conference experience by hosting CONNECT 2021 both in-person and online, from November 7-10. With over 800 customers, partners and sponsors registered, the event features 4 keynotes, over 32 breakout sessions, 8 Learning Labs, the Support Campground, an Exhibitor Showcase and its signature Software Demo Café.

To augment the experience, this year's guest keynote is the award-winning innovation speaker, Jeremy Gutsche, who brings to the stage a mix of strong academic insight, invaluable real-world experiences and bold ideas inspired by disruptive thinking.

Extraordinary by Design: CONNECT 2021 Focuses on the Future of Construction IT

With the goal of providing attendees a unique and forward-looking experience, the CMiC team, collaborating with CMUG - CMiC's User Group - has crafted a content lineup that covers a wide spectrum of product, innovation and best practices topics. Both in-person and online attendees will participate in nearly 40 sessions. A few highlights:

Breakout Sessions CMiC Opportunity Management will demonstrate how users - employing the new mobile app - will visualize deal pipelines and prioritize actions throughout the sales process to help accelerate the business development cycle. Modernizing Progress Payments with CMiC Pay Request will focus on how CMiC's cloud-based Pay Request app will help users automate invoicing and payment processes to drive agility and transparency in payment management. The New and Improved Mobile Crew Time will cover how the app will help users manage the actual costs of tools and equipment, quantify safety processes and provide accurate invoicing.

Business Strategy Track The Future of ERP for Construction will explore the application of advanced data analytics, AI and Machine Learning in construction ERP. The Future of BIM will examine the advantages of deploying 5D BIM (3 spatial dimensions + time + cost) and the challenges to full adoption of this convergence of technologies. Strategic Integrations with CMiC will delve into the value of new integration partnerships and how CMiC's open enterprise API architecture helps construction firms expand their interoperability.



This year's CIO Roundtable will be facilitated by CMiC's President & CEO, Gord Rawlins, and include senior executives from JE Dunn, Walbridge, STO Building Group and The Walsh Group. These industry leaders will explore what it takes to build organizational resilience, how to prepare for - and manage through - future crises and how breakthrough technologies will play a critical role in realizing these goals.

To get a glimpse of what to expect, here are the highlights from CONNECT 2019, when CMiC hosted its last in-person customer conference.

Commitment to the CMiC Community

This year's event is a true testament to CMiC's commitment to delivering value across all dimensions of the customer experience, from offering a world-class construction management platform and superlative services to supporting and inspiring a vibrant user community. According to Mauricio Barberi, Chief Marketing Officer at CMiC, "As a technology leader that continuously adapts to changes in the business landscape, we designed CONNECT 2021 to maximize participation by offering both in-person and online formats, ensuring that our entire community benefits from our latest product innovations and best practices. Through high levels of engagement leading to a rich exchange of ideas, CONNECT continues to be the launchpad for disseminating and discovering breakthroughs at the intersection of construction and information technology."

About CMiC

As an industry pioneer, CMiC delivers complete and unified ERP and FIELD solutions for construction and capital projects firms. CMiC's powerful software transforms how firms optimize productivity, minimize risk and drive growth by planning and managing all financials, projects, resources, and content assets, from a Single Database Platform. With customers throughout North America, CMiC serves one-quarter of ENR's Top 400 Contractors and hundreds of small and mid-sized construction firms, from general and specialty contractors to heavy/highway and project owners. For more information, please visit www.cmicglobal.com.

