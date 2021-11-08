Volcon ePowersports, Inc.: Volcon Continues Expansion Plans with the Launch of a Nationwide Dealership Network Program

Partnering With Powersports Business Journal's Accelerate Conference in Atlanta to Secure First Round of Dealers

AUSTIN, TX / ACCESSWIRE / November 8, 2021 / Volcon Inc. (NASDAQ:VLCN), the first all-electric, off-road powersports company, today announced the launch of its nationwide dealership network to bring its products to market across the United States and will establish the model to be used internationally in the coming years.

"Since we first introduced the Grunt to the public in 2020, dealership requests have flooded in from all over the world, receiving over 200 inquiries in just the US alone and more than 50 internationally" said Melissa Coffey, Volcon ePowersports Director of International Sales and Business Development. "We've already begun early discussions with established powersports dealers and it has been very rewarding to hear that they already know about the Volcon brand and have been following our progress since the beginning. It's confirmation that we are in the right place at the right time with the right products!"

Over the course of the next 12 months, Volcon will partner with some of the nation's biggest powersports dealers in order to accelerate the rollout of Volcon products across all 50 states. To begin that process, a partnership has been formed with the Powersports Business Journal surrounding their Accelerate conference which kicks off in Atlanta today.

About Volcon

Volcon Inc. is the first all-electric, powersports company producing high quality off-road vehicles. Based in Round Rock, Texas, Volcon joins many major electric vehicle manufacturers near Austin, Texas, an area that is poised to become the electric vehicle capital of the world.

Volcon was founded with the mission to enhance the outdoor experience while reducing the industry's environmental footprint so that adventurers and workers alike can enjoy the outdoors and preserve it for generations to come. Volcon produces all-electric, off-road vehicles that are designed to elevate the adventure experience and help people get things done at work and on the home front.

Volcon's first product, the innovative Grunt combines a fat tire physique with high-torque electric power and a near-silent drive train which started shipping in September of 2021. Future models include the Runt, which is a youth-sized version of the groundbreaking Grunt. The Stag and Beast will be Volcon's venture into the rapidly expanding world of UTVs and coming in future years as the company continues to expand.

Forward-Looking Statements

Some of the statements in this release are forward-looking statements, which involve risks and uncertainties. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable as of the date made, expectations may prove to have been materially different from the results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. The Company has attempted to identify forward-looking statements by terminology including 'believes,' 'estimates,' 'anticipates,' 'expects,' 'plans,' 'projects,' 'intends,' 'potential,' 'may,' 'could,' 'might,' 'will,' 'should,' 'approximately' or other words that convey uncertainty of future events or outcomes to identify these forward-looking statements. These statements are only predictions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors. Any forward-looking statements contained in this release speak only as of its date. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release to reflect events or circumstances occurring after its date or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. More detailed information about the risks and uncertainties affecting the Company is contained under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's Registration Statement on Form S-1 filed with the SEC, which is available on the SEC's website, www.sec.gov.

