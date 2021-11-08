FinancialBuzz.com: Optimism Around Cryptocurrencies Continues to Grow Pushing Prices to New Highs

FinancialBuzz.com News Commentary

NEW YORK, Nov. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bitcoin's recent rally has brought back optimism to the digital currencies market. The Fidelity Director of Global/Macro, Jurrien Timmer indicated that the ongoing rally in Bitcoin could continue towards new record heights over the next two years, Markets Insider reported. Based on his proprietary supply-and-demand model, Timmer sees Bitcoin reaching USD 100,000 by 2023 as momentum traders begin to buy into the recent rally. "This rally has come with little fanfare and doesn't seem driven by momentum chasers. The percentage of coins held by short-term 'tourists' is down to just 15%. This tells me there could be room to run if momentum chasers pile in," Timmer said. ISW Holdings Inc. (OTC: ISWH), Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MARA), The OLB Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: OLB), Bit Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ: BTBT), Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ: BITF)

This year has been crucial for the future of the cryptocurrency and blockchain markets. Overall, the approach of financial institutions, businesses and even certain governments has significantly changed in recent years, as commercial payments are slowly warming up to the prospects of Bitcoin. One of the major reasons for this is that a Bitcoin payment is faster, cheaper, safer and less volatile than the local currencies in many countries. In addition, some of the problems that the crypto market was recently facing are already being resolved. For example, based on estimates from earlier this year, the Bitcoin network uses as much energy in one year as the country of Argentina. Yet, some companies in the crypto and blockchain market have taken steps to improve the situation. Manhattan Solar Partners, LLC, a joint venture between BIT5IVE, LLC and GMine LLC, recently announced plans to build crypto data centers utilizing more than a gigawatt of renewable energy in Texas.

ISW Holdings Inc. (OTC: ISWH), transitioning to "BlockQuarry," pending name change, announced breaking news last week regarding, "the filing of the Company's financial performance data for the Three and Nine Months ended September 30, 2021.

Financial Highlights for Three and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2021

Revenues from operations for the Three Months ended Sep 30 of $1.075 million (including deferred revenues), up 2,435% on year-over-year basis

Net Revenues (excluding deferred revenues) for the Three Months ended Sep 30 grew 579% on year-over-year basis

Net Revenues (excluding deferred revenues) for the Nine Months ended Sep 30 grew 185% on year-over-year basis

Net Cash increased by over 3,100% year to date to over $2.8 million

Total Assets increased 5,263% year to date to $9.56 million

Total liabilities decreased 73%, and total derivative liabilities decreased 98% to under $340k

Operational Highlights for Three Months Ended September 30, 2021

Exceeded internal expectations for cryptocurrency performance in first quarter of significant mining operations

Triggered Performance bonus clause for additional $1.7 million in Bitmain Miners from Minerset

Continued to eliminate dilution risk through aggressive reduction in convertible notes outstanding

Reached nearly $10 million in total assets

Neared completion of Phase 1 (build-out and deployment of first 20 MW) of Southeastern U.S. project to pair 56,000 mining rigs with 200 MW of power

The three months ended September 30 exceeded management expectations for growth in the Company's assets due to positive gains from mining operations as well as greater than anticipated expansion in equipment.

This was primarily due to the triggering of a performance incentive clause in the Company's agreement with Minerset, LLC that granted the Company an additional 150 Bitmain S19 95TH/s state-of-the-art miners carrying a market value of approximately $1.7 million.

'Q3 was a landmark quarter in Company history,' remarked Alonzo Pierce, President and Chairman of ISW Holdings. 'We switched on our mining fleet and saw our first substantial mining and hosting revenues hit the books. We also broke ground on our massive cryptocurrency hosting infrastructure and nearly finished the phase 1 build-out to deploy the first 20 MW to on-site Pods. In the process, we have seen a huge growth in the tangible value of the Company, as assets grew considerably while we continued our campaign to stamp out dilution risk through elimination of toxic notes and strict adherence to financing through a combination of cash from operations and non-toxic funding sources. As a result, we were in the best overall shape in our history coming into Q4, which is set to deliver on a much larger scale into year end.'"

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MARA) reported back in September DMG Blockchain, a vertically integrated blockchain and cryptocurrency technology company, will become the first North American Bitcoin miner, excluding Marathon, to join Marathon's mining pool, MaraPool. On Monday September 13, 2021, DMG Blockchain will begin pointing 100% of its hash rate towards MaraPool, as the pool opens to additional Bitcoin mining companies. MaraPool is a U.S.-based Bitcoin mining pool that is focused on reducing the environmental impact of Bitcoin mining through carbon neutral mining. The pool, which is fully audited by a third-party firm in the U.S., provides its members with industry leading transparency, an intuitive reporting system, and access to exclusive services from NYDIG. "After experiencing difficulties with mining pools outside the U.S., we decided to launch our own pool that would reflect the values and needs of enterprising North American Bitcoin miners," said Fred Thiel, Marathon's CEO. "After many months of testing, we have now opened the pool to other Bitcoin miners that share our beliefs and our desire to improve miners' processes. DMG Blockchain has long been an innovator in this regard, having worked closely with us on this initiative, and we are pleased to welcome them to MaraPool."

The OLB Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: OLB) announced earlier this week that it is ready to process Mastercard Bitcoin payments immediately. Merchants utilizing OLB's OmniSoft business management platform and the company's SecurePay Payment Gateway Platform can activate Mastercard cryptocurrency transaction processing at any time. "The recent announcement from Mastercard that it is supporting cryptocurrency should accelerate public acceptance of Bitcoin and other currencies for conducting everyday business," said Ronny Yakov, chief executive officer for the OLB Group. "We have enabled crypto commerce throughout our OmniSoft and SecurePay portfolio which enables merchants to offer a broad choice of payment options that match customer's expectations." The SecurePay Payment Gateway Platform is a Mastercard SDP program. OLB's platform supports the processing of multiple cryptocurrencies including Bitcoin, Ethereum, USDC, and DAI across all merchant platforms. The gateway provides traditional credit and debit card processing, digital wallet services such as Apple Pay and Google Pay, and crypto commerce functions including conversion to fiat currencies, as well as end-to-end cryptocurrency transactions.

Bit Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ: BTBT) and Digihost Technology Inc. announced earlier in July that the Companies have entered into a second strategic co-mining agreement (the "Agreement"). Pursuant to the terms of the Agreement, Digihost will provide certain premises (the "Premises") to Bit Digital for the operation of a 100 MW Bitcoin mining system (the "Miners") to be delivered by Bit Digital for a term of two years. This expanded collaboration between Digihost and Bit Digital is expected to facilitate an additional increase in hashrate of approximately 2 EH between the companies, and a total increase in hashrate between the two companies of approximately 2.4 EH including the initial collaboration agreement that was previously announced on June 10, 2021.

Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ: BITF) announced back in September a Bitcoin production and operations update. The Company reported that it has mined 354 new Bitcoin during August 2021. The Company is currently mining approximately 10 Bitcoin each day, and deposited 2,028 Bitcoin into custody through September 1, 2021, representing approximately 96% of the Company's Bitcoin production this year and valued at approximately US$101.4 million based on a Bitcoin price of US$50,000. "As we execute on our expansion plans, we are excited to surpass 2 Exahash per second in the coming months and continue to add most of our mined Bitcoin to treasury at an even faster rate than in the first half of 2021," commented Emiliano Grodzki, Bitfarms Founder and Chief Executive Officer. "As we work to execute on our growth targets, we are aggressively pursuing opportunities to add new infrastructure to support our equipment acquisitions and look forward to reporting on even greater infrastructure growth in the months ahead," added Mr. Grodzki.

