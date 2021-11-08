- (PLX AI) - GN Store Nord Chairman Per Wold-Olsen buys 4,500 shares in the company.
|15:16
|GN Store Nord Chairman Buys Shares for DKK 1.8 Million
|GN Store Nord A/S: Trading in GN Store Nord shares by board members, executives and associated persons
|GN Store Nord Price Target Cut to DKK 486 from DKK 522 at Kepler Cheuvreux
|(PLX AI) - Recommendation remains buy.
|GN Store Nord A/S: Trading in GN Store Nord shares by board members, executives and associated persons
|GN Store Nord Seen Down 4% After Guidance Cut in Audio Division
|(PLX AI) - GN Store Nord shares may fall around 4% after the company cut guidance in its Audio division, citing increasing delays in component deliveries, analysts said.• Audio organic growth is now...
