On SIA "CrossChem" bond trading on Nasdaq Baltic Alternative market First North

Nasdaq Riga on November 8, 2021 decided to admit to trading SIA "CrossChem" bonds on First North market operated by Nasdaq Riga as of November 10, 2021. Additional information: Issuer's full name SIA "CrossChem" Issuer's short name CCLAT Securities ISIN code LV0000860047 Securities maturity date 04.11.2024 Nominal value of one security EUR 1 000 Number of listed securities 3 000 Fixed annual coupon rate 6.75% Coupon payments Quarterly Orderbook short name CCLAT067524FA Attached: SIA "CrossChem" Information Memorandum and Financial reports. The Certified Adviser of SIA "CrossChem" is AS LHV Pank. Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +371 67212431 www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga, AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1025361