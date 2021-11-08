Anzeige
08.11.2021
On SIA "CrossChem" bond trading on Nasdaq Baltic Alternative market First North

Nasdaq Riga on November 8, 2021 decided to admit to trading SIA "CrossChem"
bonds on First North market operated by Nasdaq Riga as of November 10, 2021. 

Additional information:

Issuer's full name       SIA "CrossChem"
Issuer's short name      CCLAT     
Securities ISIN code      LV0000860047  
Securities maturity date    04.11.2024   
Nominal value of one security EUR 1 000   
Number of listed securities  3 000     
Fixed annual coupon rate    6.75%     
Coupon payments        Quarterly   
Orderbook short name      CCLAT067524FA 



Attached: SIA "CrossChem" Information Memorandum and Financial reports.

The Certified Adviser of SIA "CrossChem" is AS LHV Pank.



Nasdaq Baltic
Issuer Services
+371 67212431
www.nasdaqbaltic.com

Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative
markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e.
Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga, AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.

