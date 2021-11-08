Cinedigm Corp.: Cinedigm Launches Fandor and Screambox Across Xfinity X1, Xfinity Flex and Comcast's XClass TV

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / November 8, 2021 / Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM), the leading independent streaming company super-serving enthusiast fan bases, today announced Fandor and Screambox, two of the Company's most popular subscription video on demand (SVOD) services, are now available to millions of Xfinity households through X1 and Flex, and also on Comcast's recently announced XClass TV.

Fandor, the premiere streaming destination for Cinephiles with an extensive catalog of indie films, and Screambox, the popular streaming service featuring films and series for horror enthusiasts, can be easily found on X1, Flex or XClass TV by saying the name of either SVOD into the device's voice remote.

Fandor, called "the Netflix for indie film" by The Wall Street Journal, boasts a library with more than 1,000 hours of films, including some of the best independent cinema from around the world. Originally launched at South by Southwest® in 2011, Fandor served as a pioneer in the elevation of independent film through its industry-leading independent streaming platform as well as through written and video editorial pieces. The service is refreshed monthly with exciting independent films including several highly anticipated releases this fall: the ensemble comedy Distancing Socially, featuring an all-star cast led by Alan Tudyk (Resident Alien) and Sarah Levy (Schitt's Creek); Our Father, the acclaimed 2021 SXSW Grand Jury Award nominee about two estranged sisters on a quest to find their uncle; and the daring psychological thriller Into Schrodinger's Box, about a woman struggling with the loneliness and isolation of quarantine.

Horror fans can scream with joy at Screambox's extensive collection of creepy classics. With new films and series premiering monthly, the service is both frightening and fresh all year long. Screambox's first highly anticipated original series The Island that, according to DW Akademie, "blurs the line between pandemic fantasy and reality" is now available along with the sinister feature Not Alone from the Producers of The Trial of the Chicago 7.

"Comcast has long been an innovator, allowing for millions of households to access the best content available with ease," said Erick Opeka President & Chief Strategy Officer of Cinedigm. "We are thrilled to introduce both Fandor and Screambox to a new enthusiast audience found in homes across the country through Xfinity X1, Xfinity Flex, and the recently announced XClass TV."

An innovator in the digital transformation of the entertainment industry for more than two decades, Cinedigm's core mission is to entertain the world by building the world's best portfolio of enthusiast channels and services for the streaming generation. Through a diverse mix of premium SVOD services and dedicated AVOD and FAST channels, Cinedigm's streaming portfolio reaches indie film (Fandor), horror (Screambox & Bloody Disgusting) and family entertainment (Dove Channel), as well as dedicated channels for iconic entertainers, led by Bob Ross (The Bob Ross Channel) and soon Elvis Presley (The Elvis Presley Channel). Cinedigm's ultimate goal is to build destinations that immerse viewers in content they love while staying at the forefront of technology as the streaming industry continues to evolve.

Xfinity X1, Xfinity Flex and XClass TV are powered by Comcast's global technology platform. With nearly five billion entertainment streams delivered to customers weekly, Comcast's global technology platform powers its entertainment products and experiences, seamlessly combining voice search, discovery, apps and interactive features into one intuitive experience.

ABOUT?CINEDIGM

For more than twenty years, Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM) has led the digital transformation of the entertainment industry. Today, Cinedigm entertains hundreds of millions of consumers around the globe by providing premium content, streaming channels and technology services to the world's largest media, technology and retail companies. For more information, visit http://www.cinedigm.com/.

Cinedigm uses, and will continue to use, its website, press releases, SEC filings, and various social media channels, including Twitter (https://twitter.com/cinedigm), LinkedIn (https://www.linkedin.com/company/cinedigm/), Facebook (facebook.com/Cinedigm), StockTwits (https://stocktwits.com/CinedigmCorp) and the Company website (www.cinedigm.com) as additional means of disclosing public information to investors, the media and others interested in the Company. It is possible that certain information that the Company posts on its website, disseminated in press releases, SEC filings, and on social media could be deemed to be material information, and the Company encourages investors, the media and others interested in the Company to review the business and financial information that the Company posts on its website, disseminates in press releases, SEC filings and on the social media channels identified above, as such information could be deemed to be material information.

