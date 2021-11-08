Cytta Corp. Announces Sale of IGAN ICS System with Satellite Communications Package to Global Medical Response

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / November 8, 2021 / Cytta Corp (OTC PINK:CYCA) - Cytta Corp announces that we have consummated the first commercial industry sale of our Ruggedized IGAN incident command system combined with a satellite antenna and an ongoing satellite airtime package to Global Medical Response (GMR).

Cytta's IGAN incident command system is currently utilized by police and fire First Responders nationwide, for seamlessly streaming and integrating all available video sources and audio sources during police, fire and emergency operations. Industry leader GMR provides all types of commercial first responder services to communities in need of industry-leading air, ground, specialty, residential fire services, federal disaster response and managed medical transportation organization.

Gary Campbell CEO of Cytta stated, "We are excited to be introducing our IGAN and satellite capability technology to an important organization providing all types of first responder services in all areas of need. GMR provide invaluable commercial leading edge emergency services throughout America. Their dedicated teams of emergency professionals deserve to be recognized as an important cog in our Nation's first responder network. Ensuring that these dedicated individuals are safe, protected and always in communication through our IGAN, is of primary importance to all of us at Cytta." Mr. Campbell further stated, "With this choice, GMR has now determined to incorporate our revolutionary IGAN system as the command-and-control hub, in local or remote locations, for their impressive array of end-to-end medical transportation as well as fire services, integrated healthcare solutions and disaster response operations. We are proud to support them and their communication needs."

GMR's website states, "Our mission of providing care to the world at a moment's notice is at the heart of everything we do. We are caregivers, first and foremost and we will be there when you need us." Each of the GMR companies have long histories of proudly serving the communities where we live: American Medical Response (AMR), Rural Metro Fire, Air Evac Lifeteam, REACH Air Medical Services, Med-Trans Corporation, AirMed International and Guardian Flight.

About Us

Cytta Corp (OTCPINK: CYCA) develops and distributes proprietary software technology that radically shifts how video is streamed, consumed, transferred and stored. Our proprietary ISR technology is built around SUPR, the most powerful software codec in the world, which is the technology at the core of our products. SUPR is designed specifically for streaming, HD, 4K, and higher resolution video while significantly reducing required technical resources.

Cytta's IGAN ICS system (originally designed for SUPR) now seamlessly streams, integrates any and all available video sources and audio sources during police, fire and emergency situations enabling safe and secure communications. The IGAN ICS introduces immediate real-time video and audio situational awareness. This is incredibly useful and valuable for police, firefighters, first responders, emergency medical workers, industry, security, military and all their command centers in any situation.

Cytta Corp products work in size, weight, and power-constrained (SWaP) operating environments, and evolved through use in the military by meeting the need to stream multiple HD, 4K, and 4K+ video feeds with ultra-low latency, bandwidth, and power consumption. Cytta is now taking its streaming technology to all industrial enterprises that need to stream higher-quality videos with fewer resources. Cytta manufactures all their products in the USA.

For more information, please visit Cytta.com and/or the Cytta Video Channel on YouTube to view Cytta's vision, products, competitive advantages, marketplace, new product utilizations, and markets.

Safe Harbor Statement / Forward-Looking Statements

Statements included in this press release, which are not historical in nature, are forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements relating to the future performance of the Company are subject to many factors including, but not limited to, the customer acceptance of the products in the market, the introduction of competitive products and product development, the impact of any product liability or other adverse litigation, working capital and availability of capital, commercialization and technological difficulties, the impact of actions and events involving key customers, vendors, lenders, competitors, and other risks. Such statements are based upon the current beliefs and expectations of the Company's management and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ from those set forth in the forward-looking statements. When used in this press release, the terms "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect", "may", "objective", "plan", "possible", "potential", "project", "will", and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date hereof, and we do not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of future events, new information, or otherwise.

