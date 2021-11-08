Recruiter.com Group, Inc.: Recruiter.com Announces Results of Recruiter Index for October 2021

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / November 8, 2021 / Recruiter.com Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCRT)(NASDAQ:RCRTW) ("Recruiter.com"), a recruiting solutions platform, has released the results of Recruiter.com's Recruiter Index® for October 2021. Evan Sohn, CEO of Recruiter.com discussed the results with both CNBC and Yahoo Finance last week.

Candidate sentiment is up (3.5%) for the second month in a row after a long period of staying flat or declining. Candidates are continuing to prioritize compensation (30%), remote work (27.20%), work-life balance (23.90%), and new experiences (14.70%).

Backfill roles are up from September's survey and have officially overtaken new roles. For the first time, recruiters reported that most of their roles (53 percent) were backfill, compared to 47 percent brand-new.

Sohn emphasized the rise in backfill roles on CNBC's Power Lunch, "We're very excited about the 551 thousand jobs that were added last month, but if you look at where we were a year ago, October 2020, we actually added 638 thousand jobs… so there were more jobs added last year with no vaccine, no covid pill, mask mandates everywhere than we had now."

Candidate volumes continue to increase, with 31.5 percent of recruiters saying their jobs are getting more applicants now, up from 26 percent last month. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics' new report, the unemployment rate edged down to 4.6% in October. These could both be a result of seasonal hiring.

While candidate volume increases, we found a decline in available hybrid roles by nine percentage points. Even with the decrease they still continue to outpace remote roles.

When recruiters were asked what roles they see the most demand for, the top 10 included:

IT/software engineering: 31 percent (-4 from September) Healthcare/Medical: 17 percent (+2 from Sept.) Recruiting/Staffing: 15 percent (-6 from Sept.) Accounting/auditing: 11 percent (+1 from Sept.) Architecture/engineering: 11 percent (+5 from Sept.) Business services: 10 percent (+0 from Sept.) Sales: 10 percent (+10 from Sept. - biggest jump) Pharmaceutical / Biotech: 9 percent (+1 from Sept.) Automotive: 8 percent (+5 from Sept.) Restaurants / food and beverage: 8 percent (-2 from Sept.)

The November Recruiter Index can be found here.

About Recruiter.com Group, Inc.

Recruiter.com is a recruiting solutions platform that rapidly delivers the right talent to both small and large businesses. With recruiting software and a network of on-demand recruiters, Recruiter.com provides on-tap talent solutions that flex with hiring needs. To learn more, visit https://www.recruiter.com. For investor information, visit https://investors.recruiter.com

