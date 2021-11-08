Anzeige
Montag, 08.11.2021
GlobeNewswire
08.11.2021 | 15:41
Virši IPO has ended with record-breaking investor activity attracting 7.8 million euro

Reaching record-breaking investor activity in the history of Latvia, the
initial public offering (IPO) of shares of the largest and fastest growing
domestic fuel and alternative energy trader JSC Virši-A (hereinafter - Virši)
has ended, which will be followed by the planned listing of shares on the First
North alternative market of the Nasdaq Riga Stock Exchange. A total of 9,979
investors applied for 1,735,489 new Virši shares within the IPO, the demand
almost doubling the base offer. Interest in the company's shares was among both
institutional and private investors, resulting in raising capital of 7.8
million euros (including shares of additional offer). 

Almost half or 4,732 investors who have subscribed for Virši shares are from
Latvia, 5,128 investors from Estonia and 97 investors from Lithuania. Out of a
total of 9,979 investors,15 are institutional investors. Most of the total
number of subscriptions - 60% - will receive the number of shares subscribed
for. 

"We are pleased with the results and the great activity of investors. One of
the goals of the company's IPO was to reach as many investors as possible, and
it is a great pleasure to see that almost 10,000 new shareholders will join the
company this week. We are convinced that this will ensure positive further
development of the company's market share. 

I would like to express my gratitude to the entire Virši team, working
selflessly throughout the year to implement the most successful IPO in the
history of Latvia. We also appreciate every investor who has shown confidence
in the company's historical results and invested his/her funds in the future
development of Virši. The raised capital will promote the development of the
company to a new level, facilitating the improvement of alternative fuel
infrastructure on the Latvian market, and will help to achieve the goal of
Virši to become the leading market player in the next 3-5 years. 

We keep working - now all together!" emphasized Janis Viba, the Chairman of the
Board of Virši. 

"Although Estonia had the largest number of investors, I was really pleased to
see that the Latvian investors convincingly outperformed the Estonian investors
in the amount of shares requested. This proves that domestic companies with a
good reputation and big plans have the ability to take further development
steps by joining together with the local population," says Ivars Bergmanis, the
Head of Institutional Markets of LHV Bank. 

It is planned that the trading of Virši shares on the First North alternative
market of Nasdaq Riga Stock Exchange will start already this week from November
11. 

The largest share of investors is formed by the customers of LHV bank (33%),
followed by Swedbank Latvija (25%), Swedbank Estonia (12%) and Citadele (10%).
During the IPO, investors subscribed for 1,735,489 new shares, and the price
per share was set at 4.49 euros. Owing to the capital raised by the IPO in the
amount of 7.8 million euros, Virši plans to develop alternative fuels to
improve its offer and infrastructure by promoting the availability of
compressed natural gas (CNG), biomethane and LNG (liquefied natural gas), as
well as the availability of electric vehicle chargers in Latvia. It is also
planned to pay significant attention to increasing the sustainability and
efficiency of the company's operations. 

Additional information about Virši road to the stock exchange and future
development plans are available on the virsi.lv website in the section
Investors: https://www.virsi.lv/investoriem 

As a result of the transaction, as of November 11, more than 7,490 investors
will be entitled to apply for the shareholder loyalty programme by filling in
the application form in the Investors section of the virsi.lv website. 



The financial advisors of the Virši IPO process are LHV Bank and the law firm
Eversheds Sutherland Bitans. 

The Virši prospectus approved by the Financial and Capital Market Commission is
available on the website: https://www.virsi.lv/investoriem 



About Virši:

AS Virši-A is the largest and fastest growing domestic fuel trader, with 26
years of experience in the Latvian fuel trade sector. Today, the Virši-A
network has more than 63 service stations, of which 61 are full-service, and
employs more than 627 people in all regions of Latvia. 


     Additional information:
     Undine Priekule
     Virši communication specialist
     Phone: 26141219
     E-mail: undine.priekule@virsi.lv
     www.virsi.lv
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
