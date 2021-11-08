DJ Hardman & Co Research: Hardman & Co Video Event | The Fulham Shore plc - Investor Forum

Hardman & Co Research Hardman & Co Research: Hardman & Co Video Event | The Fulham Shore plc - Investor Forum 08-Nov-2021 / 14:18 GMT/BST

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Hardman & Co Video Event | The Fulham Shore plc Investor Forum We are delighted to announce that Fulham Shore will be presenting at our next Investor Forum on Thursday 18 November at 3:00pm. The Investor Forum connects investors with companies looking for capital. Each company will present for 10-15 minutes, followed by an opportunity for Q&A. The Forum is being hosted by Hardman & Co and investors can register to attend via this link: https://hardman-co.com/p/ 49CL-IYR/join-our-webinar Fulham Shore is a group of distinct growth restaurant businesses operating in the UK, each driven by skilled and incentivised restaurant entrepreneurs. It owns and operates Franco Manca and The Real Greek, strategically aiming to increase the value of each business. The company seeks to continually improve the brand offering and expand the number of sites within each brand. Profits are reinvested into the business, opening new restaurants and incentivising staff through profit-sharing schemes. This webinar represents a key communication channel for investors to keep up to date with the company's strategy and progress. All investors, whether existing shareholders or not, are invited to watch the presentation and take part in the Q&A session afterwards. There is no charge for attending. Investors are encouraged to submit their questions when registering or during the event. A recording of the webinar will be available on the Hardman & Co website shortly after the event for those cannot attend the live presentation. Register here: https://hardman-co.com/p/49CL-IYR/join-our-webinar To be first in the know about Hardman & Co's latest digital events, subscribe to the mailing list here. Our video events are designed to share the latest sector insights and company investment cases from our corporate clients and our expert team of analysts. Click here to subscribe to the Hardman Talks channel on YouTube. Hardman & Co | 1 Frederick's Place | London | EC2R 8AE | www.hardmanandco.com Hardman & Co Research can still be accessed for free after MiFID II. Please click here to read the statement. About Hardman & Co: For the past 25 years Hardman has been producing specialist research designed to improve investors' understanding of companies, sectors, industries and investment securities. Our analysts are highly experienced in their sectors, and have often been highly rated by professional investors for their knowledge. Our focus is to raise companies' profiles across the UK and abroad with outstanding research, investor engagement programmes and advisory services. Some of our notes have been commissioned by the company which is the subject of the note; this is clearly stated in the disclaimer where this is the case. Hardman Research Ltd, trading as Hardman & Co, is an appointed representative of Capital Markets Strategy Ltd and is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority; our FCA registration number is 600843. Hardman Research Ltd is registered at Companies House with number 8256259. Our research is provided for the use of the professional investment community, market counterparties and sophisticated and high net worth investors as defined in the rules of the regulatory bodies. It is not intended to be made available to unsophisticated retail investors. Anyone who is unsure of their categorisation should consult their professional advisors. This research is neither an offer, nor a solicitation, to buy or sell any security. Please read the note for the full disclaimer.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

End of Announcement - EQS News Service

1247111 08-Nov-2021

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1247111&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 08, 2021 09:18 ET (14:18 GMT)