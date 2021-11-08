Arizton Advisory & Intelligence: Medical Tourism Rapidly Transforming the Health and Wellness Industry - Arizton

CHICAGO, Nov. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The rising number of surgeries is accelerating the growth of the hygiene products in the medical industry. The rising awareness about the adoption of preventive measures has compelled the vendors to innovate their product lines, and disposable medical equipment. Developed countries will remain the largest contributors in the advanced medical technology market. Rise in the medical tourism is transforming the medical industry drastically in the upcoming years. The impact of medical tourism is expected to boost the sales of disposable gloves by 15% during the forecast period. Arizton's reports covering overall insights of several growth factors, new technologies, trends, and competitive landscape to grow your business. Arizton is developing more insightful and customized related report to boost your business easily. The health & wellness industry reports are high on demand due to its quality of information. Get flash sale on our selected healthcare reports now!

1.Disposable Gloves Market - Global Outlook and Forecast 2021-2026

Disposable gloves market size to reach USD 32.24 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 10.84% during the forecast period. Disposable gloves market players are focusing on the development and launch of new products to expand their production capacity which is expected to fuel the growth during the forecast period. Companies are investing largely and expanding their manufacturing capacities to meet the rising demand for disposable gloves in the market. Top Glove, Kossan, Hartalega, Rubberex, and Ansell are the key vendors in the market. Advancements in designing of industrial-grade and medical-grade nitrile gloves have led to the dominance and momentum of this segment over the last five years. For instance, brands such as Hartalega predict that the demand for nitrile gloves will accelerate the demand in the upcoming years.

The outbreak of COVID-19 and seasonal flu has forced people to adopt new hand hygiene standards, including the usage of gloves. The vendors are constantly coming up with new strategies to handle the situation better and supply the products more efficiently to their customers across the globe. Players such as Supermax currently have a production capacity of about 24 billion pieces of gloves per annum and the company is looking to expand its production capacity to about 27 billion pieces by the end of FY2020 and further to about 44 billion pieces by the end of FY2024. Additionally, Malaysia's private hospitals initiating to promote patient testimonials in the country and enhancing the medical tourism industry. Thereby, greatly influencing engagement and preference for medical disposable gloves among international tourists and visitors.

Grab more info now! https://www.arizton.com/market-reports/disposable-gloves-market-2025

2.Medical Gloves Market - Global Outlook & Forecast 2021-2026

Medical gloves market size is expected to reach USD 18.56 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 11.64% during 2021-2026. Double glove trends in the medical gloves market among physicians are increasing rapidly, and vendors are focusing in producing unique medical gloves for various usages in the market. In the upcoming years, new product launches, capacity expansion, collaborations will be crucial for companies to maintain revenue growth in the medical gloves market. Owing to the strong R&D initiatives, the company continues to focus on product innovation.

Established and emerging players are developing or commercializing medical gloves with advanced material pursue sustainability strategies and intensify the competition among the players. North America dominates the global medical gloves market, followed by Europe, APAC, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America to contribute absolute growth of 80.42% by 2026 in the medical gloves market. Vendors, especially global players, are focusing on pursuing inorganic growth strategies such as acquisitions to expand their presence, enhance product portfolio, and improve expertise in the market.

Grab more info now! https://www.arizton.com/market-reports/medical-gloves-market

3.Disposable Medical Linen Market - Global Outlook and Forecast 2020-2025

Disposable medical linen market size to reach USD 5.13 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 6.20% during the forecast period. Arizton estimated that both patients and health care professionals (HCPs) will continue to demand the latest generation of disposable medical linen to promote safer and effective treatment outcomes in the healthcare industry. New start-ups are likely to innovate solutions with advanced features while existing vendors will continue to develop their product portfolio with upgrades, which is expected to fuel the market growth during the forecast period.

Futuristic inventions in the various phases of product development and growth in the complementary manufacturing technologies are likely to boost investors' confidence in the disposable medical linen market. Large hospitals sometimes bypass distributors and deal directly with vendors to get maximum discounts on disposable medical linen. In the Middle East & Africa, the concept of using disposable medical linen is likely to gain popularity due to the rising emphasis on the maintenance of hygiene standards. According to the WHO recommendation for preventing maternal infections is being adopted by numerous developed nations. This in turn, creating healthy market environment for disposable medical linen owing to its wide usage to maintain hygiene.

Grab more info now! https://www.arizton.com/market-reports/disposable-medical-linen-market

Subscribe to our health & wellness portfolio to access the latest research reports at competitive pricing.

Read some of the top-selling reports:

Rubber Gloves Market - Global Outlook and Forecast 2021-2026

Disinfectant Sprays and Wipes Market - Global Outlook and Forecast 2021-2026

Professional Cleaning Services Market in the U.S.- Industry Outlook and Forecast 2021-2026

Face Mask Market - Global Outlook & Forecast 2021-2026

About Arizton:

Arizton Advisory and Intelligence is an innovation and quality-driven firm, which offers cutting-edge research solutions to clients across the world. We excel in providing comprehensive market intelligence reports and advisory and consulting services.

We offer comprehensive market research reports on industries such as consumer goods & retail technology, automotive and mobility, smart tech, healthcare, and life sciences, industrial machinery, chemicals, and materials, IT and media, logistics and packaging. These reports contain detailed industry analysis, market size, share, growth drivers, and trend forecasts.

Arizton comprises a team of exuberant and well-experienced analysts who have mastered generating incisive reports. Our specialist analysts possess exemplary skills in market research. We train our team in advanced research practices, techniques, and ethics to outperform in fabricating impregnable research reports.

Mail: enquiry@arizton.com

Call: +1-312-235-2040

+1 302 469 0707

LOGO: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/818553/Arizton_Logo.jpg