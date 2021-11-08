Belo Horizonte, Brazil--(Newsfile Corp. - November 8, 2021) - Brazil Minerals, Inc. (OTCQB: BMIX) (the "Company" or "Brazil Minerals"), the Strategic Mineral Resources Company for the Green Energy Revolution, is pleased to announce that Ms. Cassi Olson, Esq., has joined its Board of Directors (the "Board") as an independent director.

For several years Ms. Olson represented an investor in Brazil Minerals and in such capacity interacted with the Company's management and learned about its growth prospects. She is currently an attorney with Ellenoff Grossman & Schole LP. Ms. Olson received a B.A. in Economics and Finance from Loyola University in Chicago, and a J.D. from The John Marshall School of Law.

Ambassador Roger Noriega is the other independent director on the Board of Brazil Minerals. Amb. Noriega was appointed by President George W. Bush to be U.S. Assistant Secretary of State and confirmed by the U.S. Senate; he served in that capacity from 2003 to 2005. Previously, from 2001 to 2003, he was the U.S. Ambassador to the Organization of American States. Since 2009, Amb. Noriega has been the managing director of Vision Americas, a Latin America-focused consulting group. Both Ms. Olson and Amb. Noriega will serve on the newly formed Audit Committee of Brazil Minerals' Board of Directors.

About Brazil Minerals, Inc.

Brazil Minerals, Inc. (OTCQB: BMIX) is a lithium company with projects in other highly strategic minerals such as rare earths, titanium, nickel, and cobalt. In addition, Brazil Minerals owns stakes in both Apollo Resources Corporation, a private company developing its first iron mine, and Jupiter Gold Corporation, a listed company developing a quartzite mine and advancing two large gold projects. Follow us on Twitter: @BMIXstock.

