Essence SmartCare to Showcase Advanced Connected Health Solutions at MEDICA 2021

Demonstrations to Include Advanced Remote Patient Monitoring Platform and Multi-Dimensional Fall Detection System

HERZLIYA, Israel, Nov. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Essence SmartCare today announced it will showcase two advanced IoT-based health and safety products at the upcoming MEDICA Forum, demonstrating the company's leadership in comprehensive remote patient monitoring (RPM) and advanced fall detection.

VitalOn is a breakthrough platform in the telehealth market unifying telecare, wellness and remote patient monitoring capabilities into a single, continuously connected platform. The award-winning solution is always on, providing continuous monitoring and chronic conditions management for a wide range of healthcare needs, both in the home and on-the-go. It continually monitors health factors and vital signs, alerting caregivers or clinicians in cases of abnormal activity. Its superb user experience addresses a range of aging-related issues and chronic conditions - including diabetes, hypertension and congestive heart failure - without having to rely on smartphone or tablet apps.

MDsense is the first multi-dimensional fall detection solution for elderly and vulnerable populations. Unlike alternative solutions, which rely on wearable devices and panic buttons, the system utilizes advanced algorithms to immediately detect a fallen individual. The non-wearable, wireless, battery-powered solution provides round-the-clock monitoring and enables caregivers to respond to events faster by eliminating the risk of missed falls or false alerts. Key features include an immediate alarm, automatic real-time person recognition, and the ability to differentiate between humans and pets. Employing wall-mounted smart sensors rather than video cameras, the system works even in total darkness while ensuring total privacy. MDsense is part of the company's Care@Home platform that allows seniors to live independent and safe lives in their homes.





"Essence remains committed to increasing the efficiency of advanced health and care services, providing people with peace of mind by enabling them to live healthier and happier lives," said Barak Katz, General Manager for Essence SmartCare. "The VitalOn and MDsense solutions demonstrate our leadership in remote care by introducing medical grade innovations that help our users to remain free and independent, safe in the knowledge that their health and welfare needs are taken care of."

"We are continually working to update and optimize our technology offerings, so that they address the evolving needs of our users," said Dr. Haim Amir, CEO and Founder of Essence Group. "Both VitalOn and MDsense exemplify this, and our larger mission to harness cutting-edge technology to introduce solutions that demonstrably improve people's lives."

Demonstrations of Essence SmartCare's range of connected homecare solutions will be conducted in Hall 12, Booth A26 at MEDICA from November 15-18, in Dusseldorf. For more information or to request a meeting at the show, please contact info@essence-grp.com.

About Essence SmartCare

Essence SmartCare, part of the Essence Group, develops advanced health and care platforms for market-leading healthcare and senior care providers, enabling smart preventive care and emergency response so seniors can live life to the fullest -with total peace of mind. Partnering with Essence SmartCare helps position companies as progressive, forward-thinking and in touch with the need to enable elderly and vulnerable people to lead more independent and safer lives.?For more information: www.essencesmartcare.com

Follow Essence Group on? LinkedIn ,? Twitter ?and? Facebook





Media Contact:

FINN Partners for Essence Group

Danny Sudwarts

danny.sudwarts@finnpartners.com

(+1) 469-297-2515

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1549743/Essence_SmartCare_Logo.jpg