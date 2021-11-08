Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 08.11.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 677 internationalen Medien
Ad-hoc-Meldung: Alle Augen auf...
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 865623 ISIN: NO0003921009 Ticker-Symbol: NK1A 
Tradegate
08.11.21
15:35 Uhr
1,293 Euro
+0,065
+5,25 %
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
DNO ASA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
DNO ASA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,2981,31317:34
1,3031,31317:30
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
08.11.2021 | 16:05
104 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

DNO ASA: Mandatory Notification of Trade

Please refer to the attached forms of notification of transaction by primary insiders under the DNO ASA Employee Synthetic Share Program.

This notification has been submitted pursuant to the Securities Trading Act § 5-12 and MAR Article 19 no. 3.

Attachments

  • Form of Notification Cash Settlement Nicholas Whiteley (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/07933650-22de-45f8-a427-efa4045d0177)
  • Form of Notification Cash Settlement Tonje Pareli Gormley (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/577631a9-44b6-4944-8609-be4f4de5112a)
  • Form of Notification Automatic Settlement of Synthetic Shares for Tax Purposes Tonje Pareli Gormley (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/661cf2af-76ee-42d4-9aa1-d0d3701f3dfc)

DNO-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.