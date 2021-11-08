DNO ASA: Mandatory Notification of Trade

Please refer to the attached forms of notification of transaction by primary insiders under the DNO ASA Employee Synthetic Share Program.
This notification has been submitted pursuant to the Securities Trading Act § 5-12 and MAR Article 19 no. 3.
Attachments
- Form of Notification Cash Settlement Nicholas Whiteley (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/07933650-22de-45f8-a427-efa4045d0177)
- Form of Notification Cash Settlement Tonje Pareli Gormley (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/577631a9-44b6-4944-8609-be4f4de5112a)
- Form of Notification Automatic Settlement of Synthetic Shares for Tax Purposes Tonje Pareli Gormley (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/661cf2af-76ee-42d4-9aa1-d0d3701f3dfc)
