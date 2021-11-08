The Community Blood Center is the latest regional blood center to embrace biolog-id's technology. Biolog-id's solution for platelet lifecycle management will be deployed to support the efficiency of platelet manufacturing, documentation, and inventory management.

Biolog-id LLC, a developer and service provider of connected healthcare solutions, announces today its partnership with The Community Blood Center, the sole provider of blood, platelets and plasma to nearly 30 hospitals throughout the Midwest. Committed to providing the highest safety and quality blood products, The Community Blood Center will deploy biolog-id's technology to further improve platelet manufacturing, documentation, and inventory availability.

Due to their short shelf life (5-7 days), these lifesaving blood products require high manufacturing standards and optimized inventory management to maximize availability and minimize waste. Biolog-id's platelet lifecycle management solution enhances operational excellence by optimizing throughout, streamlining documentation, and improving visibility to current and future inventory. This solution was developed to support multiple platelet manufacturing strategies based on the new FDA guidance.

"We are excited to have The Community Blood Center join the growing family of innovative blood centers who trust our solution," said Amit Mayer, Chief Innovation Officer at biolog-id. "We are proud to support the challenging and critically important role of these blood centers for their hospitals and their communities."

"The extremely short shelf life of platelets makes this a precious and critical resource, donated by committed blood donors," said Kristine Belanger, Chief Operating Officer and Vice President, Operations at The Community Blood Center. "Our obligation is to get these, and all products, to the patients who rely on them in the most effective way possible. The biolog-id technology allows us to improve the efficiency of this process and help us fulfill our obligation to donors and patients."

A customer-centric innovation focus, and a flexible technological platform, allows biolog-id to adapt its solution to the changing conditions of the healthcare landscape. The ability to easily configure its solution across different facilities, organizations and countries has been key to the expanding customer base in the US and worldwide.

About biolog-id:

Biolog-id develops and implements innovative solutions, that digitally transform routine processes into actionable data supporting better operational and strategic decisions for sensitive therapeutic products.

The information generated by biolog-id solutions is available to Healthcare Professionals at any time, enhancing their processes efficiency, work conditions and ultimately the safety of the therapeutics administered to patients.

Biolog-id's patented platform is utilized in North America, Europe, Middle East, India, and Asia Pacific. Biolog-id is owned by its founder, managers, and Xerys Invest. Xerys Invest is a French investment company primarily positioned on trending sectors that include healthcare Life Sciences, renewable energy/GreenTech and new digital technologies. Company URL: www.biolog-id.com

About The Community Blood Center:

The Community Blood Center (CBC) was established in 1955 and continues today as an independent nonprofit providing a safe and reliable blood supply to hospitals in the Midwest. CBC has donor centers in Wisconsin (Appleton, Oshkosh, Little Chute and Woodruff) and is opening a donor center in Chicago, Ill. in 2022. CBC hosts more than 100 blood drives every month. The Community Blood Center is a member of America's Blood Centers (ABC) and Blood Centers of America (BCA) which are networks of independent community-based, not-for-profit blood centers supporting the blood needs for approximately 60% of the United States. For more information: www.communityblood.org.

