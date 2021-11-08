The "Spain Gift Card and Incentive Card Market Intelligence and Future Growth Dynamics (Databook) Market Size and Forecast (2016-2025) Q2 2021 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
According to the Q2 2021 Global Gift Card Survey, gift card industry in the country is expected to grow by 9.4% on annual basis to reach US$ 3378.6 million in 2021. Historically, the gift card market in Spain has recorded a steady growth with a CAGR of 6.2% during 2016-2020.
The primary factors included growth of ecommerce, increased adoption to incentivize employees working remotely, digital gifting, and initiatives undertaken by government, hospitality, and travel industries to revive growth. Though the gift card market was impacted due to COVID-19, the market is expected to bounce back in the coming quarters, especially in H1 2021.
Gift card industry in Spain has done well to withstand the impact of economic slowdown along with negative business and consumer sentiment due to disruption caused by COVID-19 outbreak.
Despite near-term challenges in 2021, medium to long term growth story of gift cards in Spain remains strong. The gift card industry in Spain is expected to grow steadily in H1 2021 and record a strong growth in H2 2021. The growth momentum is expected to continue to grow over the forecast period, recording a CAGR of 7.2% during 2021-2025. The gift card market in the country will increase from US$ 3089.7 million in 2020 to reach US$ 4456.3 million by 2025.
This report provides a detailed data centric analysis of gift cards and corporate incentive cards market along with consumer behavior and retail spend dynamics in Spain. With over 200 KPIs at country level, this report provides comprehensive understanding of gift and incentive card market dynamics.
Scope
Closed Loop Gift Card Market Share by Key Retailers
- El Corte Ingles SA
- Carrefour SA
- Eroski Grupo
- Auchan Group SA
- Inditex, Industria de Diseno Textil SA
- Schwarz Beteiligungs GmbH
Total Spend on Gifts in Spain
- By Consumer Segment (Retail and Corporate)
- By Product Categories (13 Segments)
- By Retail Sectors (7 Segments)
Gift Card Market Size by KPIs across Consumer Segments in Spain
- Gross Load Value
- Transaction Value
- Unused Value
- Average Value Per Transaction
- Transaction Volume
- Average Value of Card Purchased
- Number of Cards
Gift Card Market Size by Consumer Segment in Spain
- Retail Consumer
- Corporate Consumer (Small Scale, Mid-Tier, Large Enterprise)
Digital Gift Card Market Size in Spain
- By Retail Consumer
- By Retail Purchase Occasion
- By Corporate Consumer
- By Corporate Purchase Occasion
- By Company Size
Gift Card Market Size by Retail Consumer in Spain
- By Functional Attribute
- By Occasion
- Festivals Special Celebration Days
- Milestone Celebration
- Self-Use
- Other
- Value by Purchase Channel
Gift Card Spend by Consumer Behavior and Demographics in Spain
- Consumer Purchase Behavior
- Gift Card Buyer by Age Group
- Gift Card Buyer by Income Level
- Gift Card Buyer by Gender
Gift Card Market Size by Corporate Consumer in Spain
- By Functional Attribute
- By Occasion
- Employee Incentive
- Sales Incentive
- Consumer Incentive
- By Scale of Business
- Budget Allocation Trend for 2021
Gift Spend by Product Categories (Split by Retail and Corporate Consumers) in Spain
- Food Beverage
- Health, Wellness Beauty
- Apparel, Footwear Accessories
- Books Media Products
- Consumer Electronics
- Restaurants Bars
- Toys, Kids, and Babies
- Jewelry
- Sporting Goods
- Home Kitchen Accessories Appliances
- Travel
- Entertainment Gaming
- Other
Gift Card Spend by Retail Sector (Split by Retail and Corporate Consumers) in Spain
- Ecommerce Department Stores
- Restaurants Bars
- Supermarket, Hypermarket, Convenience Store
- Entertainment Gaming
- Specialty Stores
- Health Wellness
- Travel
Gift Card Spend by Distribution Channel (Split by Retail and Corporate Consumers) in Spain
- Gift Card Online Sales
- Gift Card Offline Sales
- 1st Party Sales
- 3rd Party Sales
- Sales Uplift
