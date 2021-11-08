Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Last day of trading in paid subscription units (BTU) of Crunchfish AB (publ) (575/21)

Trading in Crunchfish AB (publ) paid subscription units is to cease. The last trading day is November 10, 2021. Short name: CFISH BTU --------------------------- ISIN code: SE0016843924 --------------------------- Orderbook ID: 237578 --------------------------- --------------------------- This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Västra Hamnen Corporate Finance AB. For further information, please call Västra Hamnen Corporate Finance AB on 040 200 250.
