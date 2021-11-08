Vaduz, Liechtenstein--(Newsfile Corp. - November 8, 2021) - XSWAP, the decentralized cryptocurrency exchange built on top of ABEYCHAIN opened to the public on November 6, 2021, with trading, liquidity mining and staking immediately available to users.

Key Takeaways:

XSWAP is a completely open source, fully decentralized exchange built on top of ABEYCHAIN, one of the world's fastest growing blockchain projects.

Within the first 24 hours of availability XSWAP had attracted over US$11 million in total value locked (TVL) and over US$20 million in total value locked (TVL) after 48 hours.

More than one million XT, the official governance token of the exchange, were mined within the first 48 hours of opening to general availability.

About ABEY



The ABEY ecosystem features ABEYCHAIN, a leading public chain implementing a secure PoW+DPoS hybrid consensus; the ABEY Storage Network and the ABEY Storage Token (AST); and among the multitude of on-chain apps built on ABEYCHAIN are XSWAP.com, home of the latest DEX protocol; the ABEY NFT platform, and the upcoming play-to-earn blockchain game Puppy Planet. For more information, please visit https://abey.com.

About the ABEY Foundation



The ABEY Foundation, a registered non-profit organization in Vaduz, Liechtenstein, contributes governance, research, and guidance while maintaining the integrity of ABEYCHAIN technology for today and for the future. For more information, please visit https://abey.org.

