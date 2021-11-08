Anzeige
08.11.2021 | 17:17
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Correction of exchange notice 573/21: Listing of Unit rights and Paid subscription Units of SeaTwirl AB (576/21)

Correction refers to instrument and short name, marked in bold below.

With effect from November 09, 2021, the unit rights in SeaTwirl AB will be
traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue up until and
including November 18, 2021. 

Instrument:   Unit rights               
Short name:   STW UR                 
Clearing:    Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden
ISIN code:    SE0017083900              
Order book ID:  240198                 
Market Segment: First North STO             
Tick Size:    MiFID II tick size table        



With effect from November 09, 2021, the paid subscription units in SeaTwirl AB
will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue until
further notice. 

Instrument:   Paid subscription units         
Short name:   STW BTU                 
Clearing:    Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden
ISIN code:    SE0017083918              
Order book ID:  240199                 
Market Segment: First North STO             
Tick Size:    MiFID II tick size table        


For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer
Surveillance , telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com 

Nasdaq Stockholm AB
