Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of Unit rights and Paid subscription Units of SeaTwirl AB (576/21)

With effect from November 09, 2021, the unit rights in SeaTwirl AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue up until and including November 18, 2021. Instrument: Unit rights Short name: STW UR Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0017083900 Order book ID: 240198 Market Segment: First North STO Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table With effect from November 09, 2021, the paid subscription units in SeaTwirl AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue until further notice. Instrument: Paid subscription units Short name: STW BTU Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0017083918 Order book ID: 240199 Market Segment: First North STO Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance , telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com Nasdaq Stockholm AB