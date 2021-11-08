The "Global Cloud Security Solutions Market 2021-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The publisher has been monitoring the cloud security solutions market and it is poised to grow by $9.57 billion during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of 18.91% during the forecast period.
Their report on the cloud security solutions market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the rise in demand from SMBs and regulatory requirements encouraging the use of security solutions.
The cloud security solutions market analysis includes end-user and component segments and geographic landscape. This study identifies the low cost of ownership as one of the prime reasons driving the cloud security solutions market growth during the next few years.
Companies Mentioned
- Akamai Technologies Inc.
- Broadcom Inc.
- Check Point Software Technologies Ltd.
- Cisco Systems Inc.
- Fortinet Inc.
- Imperva Inc.
- International Business Machines Corp.
- McAfee LLC
- Sophos Ltd.
- Trend Micro Inc.
Their report on the cloud security solutions market covers the following areas:
- Cloud security solutions market sizing
- Cloud security solutions market forecast
- Cloud security solutions market industry analysis
The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.
The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research both primary and secondary.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
- Market overview
2. Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
3. Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 2025
4. Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
5. Market Segmentation by End-user
- Market segments
- Comparison by End-user
- BFSI Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Healthcare Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Retail Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Government Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Others Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by End-user
6. Market Segmentation by Component
- Market segments
- Comparison by Component
- Cloud IAM Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Cloud e-mail security Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Cloud DLP Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Cloud IDS/IPS Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Cloud SIEM Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Component
7. Customer landscape
- Customer landscape
8. Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- APAC Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity By Geographical Landscape
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
9. Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
10. Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
11. Appendix
