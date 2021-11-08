Anzeige
Montag, 08.11.2021
WKN: A0D8DX ISIN: US48122U2042 
Tradegate
08.11.21
15:52 Uhr
6,800 Euro
-0,050
-0,73 %
Branche
Industrie/Mischkonzerne
Aktienmarkt
RUSSLAND
Dow Jones News
08.11.2021 | 17:37
Sistema PJSFC: Sistema reports acquisition of shares under buyback programme

DJ Sistema PJSFC: Sistema reports acquisition of shares under buyback programme

Sistema PJSFC (SSA) Sistema PJSFC: Sistema reports acquisition of shares under buyback programme 08-Nov-2021 / 19:05 MSK Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Moscow, November 08, 2021 - Sistema PJSFC ("Sistema" or the "Company") (LSE: SSA, MOEX: AFKS), a publicly traded Russian investment company, announces that its wholly-owned subsidiary Sistema Finance JSC ("Sistema Finance") acquired

5 799 500 of the Company's ordinary shares (ISIN: RU000A0DQZE3) under the Company's buyback programme that will be carried out till 17 September 2022 (the "Programme"). The shares were purchased on Moscow Exchange (MOEX) by the broker on behalf of Sistema Finance and transferred to Sistema Finance.

Aggregated information: 

Date(s) of purchase by the broker Date(s) of shares transfer to Sistema Number of shares   VWAP of shares 
on MOEX              Finance                purchased       purchased, RUB 
28.10.2021             01.11.2021              1 447 700       27,59 
29.10.2021             02.11.2021              1 458 600       27,39 
01.11.2021             03.11.2021              1 453 200       27,36 
03.11.2021             05.11.2021              1 440 000       27,74

Sistema was notified of the acquisition by Sistema Finance on November 08, 2021.

Since the beginning of the Programme Sistema Finance has acquired 244 085 971 ordinary shares.

***

Sistema PJSFC is a publicly traded Russian investment company with a diversified portfolio of assets serving over 150 million customers in the sectors of telecommunications, high technology, financial services, retail, paper and packaging, agriculture, real estate, tourism and medical services. The company was founded in 1993. Revenue in 2020 was RUB 691.6 billion; total assets equalled RUB 1.4 trillion as of 31 December 2020. Sistema's global depositary receipts are listed under the "SSA" ticker on the London Stock Exchange. Sistema's ordinary shares are listed under the "AFKS" ticker on the Moscow Exchange. Website: www.sistema.com.

***

For further information, please visit www.sistema.com or contact: 

Investor Relations   Public Relations 
Sergey Levitskiy    Sergey Kopytov 
Tel: +7 (495) 730 66 00 Tel.: +7 (495) 730 17 05 
s.levitskiy@sistema.ru kopytov@sistema.ru

This document does not constitute or form part of any offer or invitation to sell or issue, or any solicitation of any offer to purchase or subscribe for, any shares or other securities of PJSFC Sistema and/or any of its subsidiaries and affiliated companies, nor shall any part of it nor the fact of its distribution form part of or be relied on in connection with any contract or investment decision relating thereto, nor does it constitute a recommendation regarding the shares or securities of PJSFC Sistema and/or any of its subsidiaries and affiliated companies.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     US48122U2042 
Category Code: MSCM 
TIDM:     SSA 
LEI Code:   213800JSZ2UUK4QQK694 
Sequence No.: 126302 
EQS News ID:  1247156 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1247156&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 08, 2021 11:05 ET (16:05 GMT)

© 2021 Dow Jones News
