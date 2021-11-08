

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - The major European markets closed roughly flat on Monday as investors, looking for directional clues, largely refrained from making significant moves.



Although uncertainty about the near term trend after the major markets climbed to record highs last week amid some encouraging economic and earnings updates rendered the markets sluggish, continued optimism about economic growth helped keep the key indices floating around their previous closing levels.



The pan European Stoxx 600 edged up 0.04%. France's CAC 40 advanced 0.1%, the U.K.'s FTSE 100 and Germany's DAX both ended down by 0.05%, while Switzerland's SMI climbed 0.26%.



However, most of the other markets in the region closed on a positive note. Austria, Czech Republic, Denmark, Greece, Ireland, Norway, Portugal, Russia, Sweden and Turkey closed higher.



Belgium, Iceland, Netherlands, Poland and Spain ended weak, while Finland closed flat.



In the UK market, Darktrace Plc shares soared 12.5%. Abrdn Plc, Fresnillo, Antofagasta, Polymetal International, Ashtead Group, Glencore, CRH, Evraz, Sainsbury (J), Intertek Group, Anglo American Plc, Persimmon, Rio Tinto, Halma and Schrodders gained 1 to 3.25%.



ITV, Informa, British Land, IHG, Whitbread, Entain, Aveva Group, Next, IAG, Melrose Industries, Segro, Standard Chartered, Ocado Group, Coca-Cola and Kingfisher shed 1 to 3%.



In the French market, ArcelorMittal gained nearly 3%. Airbus, Faurecia, STMicroElectronics, Teleperformance and Valeo gained 1.3 to 1.6%.



Bouygues plunged nearly 6%. WorldLine shed more than 2.5%. Sodexo, Accor, Vivendi, Thales and Danone ended lower by 1 to 2%.



In Germany, Merck surged up 3%. Sartorius, HelloFresh, Qiagen and HeidelbergCement also ended notably higher.



Henkel shares tumbled more than 6% after the company said it expects FY21 earnings to be at the lower end of the guidance range.



Volkswagen declined by about 2.8%. Porsche Automobil, Adidas, Fresenius Medical Care, Deutsche Telekom, RWE and Puma shed 1 to 1.7%.



European Central Bank chief economist Philip Lane said in an interview with a Spanish newspaper published today that surging inflation across the euro zone is a passing problem and not 'chronic.'



'This period of inflation is very unusual and temporary, and not a sign of a chronic situation,' Lane told El País hours before the region's finance ministers gather in Brussels to discuss rising cost of living.



Survey data from the behavioral research institute Sentix showed Eurozone investor confidence improved unexpectedly in November driven by the rebound in expectations. The investor sentiment index advanced to 18.3 in November from 16.9 in October, the data showed. The reading was forecast to fall to 15.5.



Moreover, the indicator rose for the first time since July 2021 despite a fall in the current situation.



The current situation index dropped to 23.5 in November from 26.3 in October. This was the lowest reading since June 2021. Meanwhile, the expectations index climbed to 13.3 from 8.0 in the previous month. The economic slowdown is slowly coming to an end, Sentix said.



In Germany, the investor confidence index dropped marginally to 19.7 in November from 20.0 in October.



Switzerland's jobless rate decreased marginally in October, falling to a seasonally adjusted 2.7% in the month from 2.8% in September, data from the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs showed.



On an unadjusted basis, the unemployment rate fell to 2.5% in October from 2.6% in the previous month.



