Regulatory News:

As of 8 November 2021, Gecina (Paris:GFC) has entrusted Rothschild Martin Maurel with the implementation of a liquidity contract in accordance with the provisions of the legal framework in force, in particular Regulation (EU) No. 596. 2014 of the European Parliament and of the European Council of 16 April 2014, the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/908 of 26 February 2016, Articles L. 225-209 et seq. of the French Commercial Code, Decision No. 2021-01 of the French Financial Markets Authority (Autorité des marchés financiers) of 22 June 2021 and the texts referred to therein.

The purpose of this contract is for Rothschild Martin Maurel to ensure liquidity and activity for Gecina shares on Euronext Paris.

12,000,000 euros in cash have been allocated to the liquidity account for the implementation of this contract.

This contract will be suspended:

in the cases provided for in Article 5 of the Decision No. 2021-01 of the French Financial Markets Authority (Autorité des marchés financiers) of 22 June 2021; or

at the request of Gecina for technical reasons (e.g. the counting of shares entitled to vote before a general meeting or the counting of shares entitled to dividends before the coupon is detached) for a period defined by Gecina.

This agreement may be terminated at any time by Gecina without notice, or by Rothschild Martin Maurel with one month's notice.

About Gecina

As a specialist for centrality and uses, Gecina operates innovative and sustainable living spaces. The Group owns, manages and develops Europe's leading office portfolio, with nearly 97% located in the Paris Region, and a portfolio of residential assets and student residences, with over 9,000 apartments. These portfolios are valued at 20.0 billion euros at end-June 2021.

Gecina has firmly established its focus on innovation and its human approach at the heart of its strategy to create value and deliver on its purpose: "Empowering shared human experiences at the heart of our sustainable spaces". For our 100,000 clients, this ambition is supported by our client-centric brand YouFirst. It is also positioned at the heart of UtilesEnsemble, our program setting out our solidarity-based commitments to the environment, to people and to the quality of life in cities.

Gecina is a French real estate investment trust (SIIC) listed on Euronext Paris, and is part of the SBF 120, CAC Next 20, CAC Large 60 and Euronext 100 indices. Gecina is also recognized as one of the top-performing companies in its industry by leading sustainability benchmarks and rankings (GRESB, Sustainalytics, MSCI, ISS ESG and CDP).

