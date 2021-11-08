Focus Financial Partners: Mosaic Family Wealth, a Leading Independent Wealth Manager in Missouri, to Join Focus as a New Partner Firm, Further Expanding Focus' Midwest Presence

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / November 8, 2021 / Focus Financial Partners Inc.(NASDAQ:FOCS) ("Focus"), a leading partnership of independent, fiduciary wealth management firms, announced today that Mosaic Family Wealth, LLC ("Mosaic Family Wealth"), a registered investment adviser headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, has entered into an agreement to join the Focus partnership. The transaction is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.

Founded in 2015, Mosaic Family Wealth has built a premier reputation for the values-based wealth management services it offers clients to help them with all aspects of their financial lives. With office locations in St. Louis and Denver, Mosaic Family Wealth uses a customized, goals-based approach to delivering comprehensive and integrated suite of services, including investment management, financial planning, business strategy and exit planning, estate planning, insurance, and tax planning.

"Aligning our client's wealth with their personal values is at the center of everything we do," said Scott Highmark, President and Founder of Mosaic Family Wealth. "There is a paradigm shift occurring in our industry that is transforming the way in which the client experience is delivered. Since our inception, we have continually challenged ourselves to be at the forefront of industry trends in terms of how we serve clients. As we learned more about Focus, it became clear they were the only true strategic partner who could help us ensure a legacy for our firm based on our vision to help our clients move from a life of success to a lifetime of significance. Focus will be instrumental in assisting us as we continue to further enhance the ways in which we serve clients, retain and promote our talented team, and support our entrepreneurial culture and ongoing independence."

"We are thrilled to welcome Mosaic Family Wealth to Focus as our 10th new partner firm addition this year," said Rudy Adolf, Founder, CEO and Chairman of Focus. "Mosaic Family Wealth is led by a young and dynamic partner group that has an impressive track record of growth and a strong entrepreneurial spirit. Their values-based planning approach is unique and highly differentiated, and they have an exceptional team in both the attractive St. Louis and Denver markets. We are confident the Mosaic Family Wealth team will thrive with access to our intellectual expertise and broad array of value-add resources as they build a long-lasting legacy for their firm."

About Focus Financial Partners Inc.

Focus Financial Partners Inc. is a leading partnership of independent, fiduciary wealth management firms. Focus provides access to best practices, resources and continuity planning for its partner firms who serve individuals, families, employers, and institutions with comprehensive wealth management services. Focus partner firms maintain their operational independence, while they benefit from the synergies, scale, economics, and best practices offered by Focus to achieve their business objectives. For more information about Focus, please visit focusfinancialpartners.com.

About The Mosaic Family Wealth, LLC

Founded in 2015, Mosaic Family Wealth, LLC. is a St. Louis-based registered investment adviser with a long history of helping clients achieve financial independence through its customized plan and values-based approach to wealth management. For more information, visit https://mosaicwealth.com/.

Cautionary Statement Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains certain forward-looking statements that reflect Focus' current views with respect to certain current and future events. These forward-looking statements are and will be, subject to many risks, uncertainties and factors relating to Focus' operations and business environment, including, without limitation, uncertainty surrounding the current COVID-19 pandemic, which may cause future events to be materially different from these forward-looking statements or anything implied therein. Any forward-looking statements in this release are based upon information available to Focus on the date of this release. Focus does not undertake to publicly update or revise its forward-looking statements even if experience or future changes make it clear that any statements expressed or implied therein will not be realized. Additional information on risk factors that could affect Focus may be found in Focus' filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

