

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The Treasury Department announced the results of this month's auction of $56 billion worth of three-year notes on Monday, revealing the sale attracted below average demand.



The three-year note auction drew a high yield of 0.750 percent and a bid-to-cover ratio of 2.33.



Last month, the Treasury sold $58 billion worth of three-year notes last month, drawing a high yield of 0.635 percent and a bid-to-cover ratio of 2.36.



The bid-to-cover ratio is a measure of demand that indicates the amount of bids for each dollar worth of securities being sold.



The ten previous three-year note auctions had an average bid-to-cover ratio of 2.46.



Looking ahead, the Treasury is due to announce the results of this month's auctions of $39 billion worth of ten-year notes and $25 billion worth of thirty-year bonds on Tuesday and Wednesday, respectively.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de