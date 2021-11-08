Virgin Pulse Appoints New Chief Revenue Officer, Chief People Officer and Client Success Leader

Company Continues to Bolster Leadership Team with Key Hires and Promotions

PROVIDENCE, R.I., Nov. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Virgin Pulse (http://www.virginpulse.com/), the leading global provider of tech-enabled solutions focused on improving the health and wellbeing of its members, today announced new executive appointments as the company accelerates its commercial business and advances its employee experience and talent development initiatives. Andrew Reeves has been named Chief Revenue Officer (CRO) and Diane "Di" Holman has joined as the company's first global Chief People Officer. The company has also promoted Kristen Larson to lead Virgin Pulse's Client Success team.



"Over the past month, we have made a number of high-caliber hires (https://www.virginpulse.com/press/virgin-pulse-expands-leadership-team-appoints-new-chief-financial-officer-and-chief-technology-officer-to-support-companys-growth-and-expansion/) and continue to promote talent internally (https://www.virginpulse.com/press/virgin-pulse-appoints-experienced-executives-and-commercial-leaders-to-accelerate-growth-and-meet-market-demand-for-its-homebase-for-health-platform/) as we ramp for growth and expansion in 2022 and beyond. Today, I am pleased to welcome Andrew and Di to our team and congratulate Kristen as she takes on an expanded role within our organization," said Chris Michalak, CEO of Virgin Pulse. "Each of these individuals will lead critical functions at a pivotal time for Virgin Pulse. We are on the cusp of closing our best year ever, finalizing our acquisition of Welltok (https://www.virginpulse.com/press/virgin-pulse-to-acquire-welltok-to-advance-health-activation-capabilities-accelerate-expansion-across-health-systems-health-plan-and-pbm-markets/), launching new Homebase for Health products and partners (https://www.virginpulse.com/press/virgin-pulse-adds-7-partners-to-homebase-for-health-expanding-global-options-for-addressing-top-corporate-health-and-wellbeing-concerns/) to help our clients maximize their health and wellbeing investments, and defining our post-pandemic work culture and employee experience. Building a world-class, client-centric commercial team, continuing to attract great talent in a competitive market, and making Virgin Pulse a best place to work are top priorities for our organization. I am confident that Andrew, Di and Kristen bring the leadership, experience, and vision we need to build on our momentum and accelerate these priorities."

Andrew Reeves

As Virgin Pulse's CRO, Andrew will lead the company's commercial go-to-market strategy globally, with responsibility for all client-facing teams across the organization. He will be instrumental in shaping and executing Virgin Pulse's growth strategy as the company accelerates its Homebase for Health strategy and market expansion. A client-centric, growth-focused healthcare leader with more than 20 years' experience working in healthcare technology and with payers, Andrew brings deep healthcare knowledge, extensive operational, business development and clinical strategy expertise, and a solid record of building and leading high-performing teams. After a successful 12-year career at Cigna, where he held several leadership roles and launched the organization's Medicare Advantage business in several states, Andrew worked with several healthcare technology companies, serving as president, chief operating officer and chief commercial officer. Under his leadership, those organizations significantly expanded their health plan and enterprise businesses, achieving 3x year-over-year revenue growth Diane "Di" Holman

Diane "Di" Holman joins Virgin Pulse as Virgin Pulse's first Chief People Officer, leading all aspects of the company's global human resources strategy including talent acquisition, learning and development, employee experience, justice, equity, diversity, and inclusion (JEDI), internal communications, and total rewards. Di has spent more than 25 years implementing talent strategies that drive growth, support business transformation, and build best-in-class cultures for Fortune 500 and Best Places to Work companies and brings significant experience with mergers, acquisitions and cultural integration. Her leadership will be crucial in helping Virgin Pulse shape its future workplace and employee experience strategy while growing and developing the most important part of the company's business, its employees. Prior to Virgin Pulse, Di served as managing director for global talent management at Moody's Corporation and has previously held senior HR and talent leadership roles at AthenaHealth, Wolters Kluwer, Raytheon, GE and CapGemini.

Kristen Larson

Following her successful tenure supporting Virgin Pulse's health plan and distributor clients, Kristen Larson has been promoted to Senior Vice President of the company's Client Success organization. In this expanded role, Kristen will be responsible for building and expanding strategic partnerships across Virgin Pulse's clients, ensuring they are continually maximizing the value of their Virgin Pulse investments and solutions, and maintaining the company's best-in-class Net Promoter Score (NPS). With more than a decade of experience leading client success and account management teams in the health and wellbeing market, Kristen brings deep industry knowledge, a consultative, results-focused approach, and a proven record of helping clients achieve their health and wellbeing program goals.

Today's announcement follows on the heels of Virgin Pulse announcing (https://www.virginpulse.com/press/virgin-pulse-expands-leadership-team-appoints-new-chief-financial-officer-and-chief-technology-officer-to-support-companys-growth-and-expansion/) Rik Thorbecke as Chief Financial Officer and Amit Jain as Chief Technology Officer last month.

