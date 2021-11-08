Belize City, Belize--(Newsfile Corp. - November 8, 2021) - Apidai.Network is presenting a Metaverse: Hanging Gardens of Babylon, which will be fully released in Q1 2022.
Introduction in Apidai.Network Ecosystem and Metaverse
Apidai is a completely decentralized, greatly scalable blockchain project. Apidai Metaverse builds a virtual world: Hanging Gardens of Babylon. Averse is a new type of game, totally owned and operated by its players. Apidai. The network is a decentralized ecosystem, and it is established to serve the total world population.
Other Apidai Network Services
- NFT Marketplace
- dApps
- Apidai Chain
- Decentralized Finance
Referral System
- Users can share their referral links and get a 10% BONUS for every purchase of their referrals.
- Referrals will get a 10% BONUS for joining the Network through a referral link.
Presale
- Available APIDAI: 2.000.000.000
- Presale Price: 0.0006$ + 30% BONUS
What participants can receive from this presale:
- Early access on Apidai.Network products
- Get up to 40% ROI APY for staking
- NFT Airdrop
Apidai Pay
All users and participants can store, stake, trade & spend crypto and get rewards up to 40% ROI APY.
- Store Crypto and get Rewarded - Users can store & stake cryptocurrencies with ApidaiPay and earn rewards on investments such as APIDAI, BNB, ETH, SOL, AVAX.
- Buy & Sell Crypto - Users can purchase cryptocurrencies with FIAT using Apple Pay, debit and credit cards, bank transfers, and other methods of payment.
- Contactless payment - Users can pay contactless with ApidaiPay through NFC and spend cryptocurrency in transactions, regardless of the merchant.
