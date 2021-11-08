Kiev, Ukraine--(Newsfile Corp. - November 8, 2021) - Aurora is an EVM built on the NEAR Protocol, delivering a turn-key solution for developers to operate their apps on an Ethereum-compatible, high-throughput, scalable and future-safe platform, with low transaction costs for their users.

EVM and Why it matters



EVM compatibility has become an essential quality that every Blockchain strives to check off. What EVM compatibility means in the very simplified terms is an ability for a project built on the tenets of Ethereum to be fully operable on another network. For example: DApps built on Ethereum are written mostly using Solidity and Java and while Java is a universal scripting language, Solidity is still a highly specific language that is designed to serve one purpose only - smart contract building on Ethereum. This divide created by the ubiquity of Solidity as smart contract language and its highly specific use has created a kind of impasse for expansion beyond one network. This is the reason why Blockchain solutions that utilize other frameworks for smart contract building have recently inundated crypto space with solutions that enable a fluid transition to other networks whilst retaining every bit of code intact.



Aurora: Rainbow Bridge and EVM Compatibility

Aurora is exactly this kind of solution built on top of NEAR and aimed at bridging the cleft between EVM and NEAR Blockchain in a seamless and pristine manner. In basic terms, it means that any DApp built on Ethereum is able to migrate frictionlessly to NEAR Blockchain and start developing there.

On top of that Aurora is essentially a layer-2 solution built on NEAR and therefore is leveraging NEAR's high throughput and scalability. What this means is that any Ethereum developer has an Ethereum developing toolkit that can be launched on Aurora and utilize all of the perks inherent to NEAR blockchain.

Aurora has also developed a bridge solution specifically designed to ease the migration from Ethereum to Aurora and NEAR Protocol - called Rainbow Bridge. Rainbow Bridge is a trustless way to connect Ethereum-based tokens to Aurora/NEAR without a need to manually and painstakingly create a separate token instance on another blockchain enabling complete interoperability. Aurora sets the clear precedent for people to consider migrating to NEAR or supplementarily expanding their token to one more Blockchain.

The question you probably are eager to ask is: Why would an Ethereum developer or any developer for that matter want to transition to NEAR Blockchain?



Core points about Aurora platform

Full Ethereum compatibility - Aurora is fully compatible with Ethereum. No need to re-write the applications.

High throughput and scalability - Aurora runs on the NEAR Protocol, one of the highest performance third-generation L1 protocols, from one of the most highly regarded teams in the industry.

Low transaction fees - very crucial objective in the crypto industry

Trustless Bridging - The Aurora Bridge, as a part of the NEAR Rainbow Bridge, is the only fully trustless asset bridge in the Ethereum industry.

Base currency is ETH - Transaction fees in Aurora are paid in the base currency, ETH, providing a great UX for participants, and opening the door to interesting ecosystem sustainability abilities.

Solutions - From its core SputnikVM, to full tool-chain support, to gasless meta transactions, Aurora is the most advanced EVM on the market.

Aurora's Token, Upcoming Sale, and What's to Come

Aurora has recently partnered with HAPI Protocol - a go-to cybersecurity layer for all projects migrated from Ethereum. On top of that, HAPI will be integrated into Rainbow Bridge (Ethereum to NEAR bridge) to prevent potential hack attempts by tracking blockchain activity and ensure that Money Laundering instances are minimized, notifying entities about a potential nascent threat.

This partnership is also crucial in terms of the upcoming sale of Aurora. HAPI Team also is notable for their Launchpad Platform called Boca Chica. Boca Chica is one of the most recognizable launchpads built on Solana and recently has also migrated to NEAR to conduct a sale for Aurora Token.



Boca Chica claims to be the most user-friendly and easy-to-use platform that doesn't put users in constraints of additional manipulations needed in order to participate. This makes following and actually participating in the sale an easy process without a need to stake any platform-specific tokens. Instead, users leverage NEAR coins to acquire Aurora tokens.

Short Summary of the Sale:

Boca Chica sale starts at 13:00 UTC.

Website: mars.bocachica.io

Date: November 11, 2021

Amount: 300,000 $AURORA

Price: $1

Accepted tokens: NEAR/HAPI

There will be two rounds: NEAR Round and HAPI Round. NEAR Round allows users to buy Aurora tokens directly with NEAR. HAPI Round enables those holding HAPI to also purchase Aurora tokens with HAPI.

Find out the latest news from Aurora social networks:

Website: https://aurora.dev/

Telegram: https://t.me/auroraisnear

Twitter: https://twitter.com/auroraisnear

Media Contact:

Company: Aurora

Email: official@bocachica.io

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/102481