

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold futures settled higher on Monday, extending gains to a third straight session, as the dollar drifted lower, weighed down by recent comments by Fed Chairman Jerome Powell that the central bank is not in a hurry to raise interest rates.



The dollar index dropped to 93.99, losing about 0.3%. The index is currently at 94.08, down 0.24 points or 0.25%.



Gold futures for December ended up by $11.20 or about 0.6% at $1,828.00 an ounce, the highest close since September 3.



Silver futures for December ended higher by $0.385 at $24.542 an ounce, while Copper futures for December settled at $4.3990 per pound, gaining $0.0560 for the day.



The Federal Reserve, which held rates unchanged after its monetary policy meeting last week, announced a reduction in monthly bond purchases.



The Fed restated its belief that inflation would be 'transitory' and it would await more signs of job growth before deciding to start hiking rates.



