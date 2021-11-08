

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Jeff Bezos' partner and news anchor Lauren Sanchez was caught starstruck when the couple met Hollywood heartthrob Leonardo DiCaprio in an event at Los Angeles on Sunday.



Sanchez was seen hugging Leo in an enamored manner in a video that has made 8 million views on the internet already. The 51-year-old anchor has been with Bezos since 2019 after he split with his 25-year-long wife McKenzie Scott.



The event, the 10th Annual Los Angeles County Museum of Art (LACMA) Art and Film Gala, was hosted by DiCaprio and Eva Chow. One of the guests of the program, the world's second-richest man, attended with his partner.



Sanchez's reaction has been the talk of the town since the event. Sanchez was trending on Twitter as users poured their opinions on her reaction.



Following the incident, Bezos also took to Twitter to participate in the fun by tweeting a picture of himself standing in front of a marker that read, 'Danger, Steep cliff, fatal drop.' The tweet read, 'Leo, come over here, I want to show you something...'



After the event, Sanches wrote on Instagram, 'Beautiful evening last night at the @LACMA Art + Film Gala hosted by the amazing @1evachow and @leonardodicaprio.' She went on to add: 'An amazing event that will benefit important museum initiatives, exhibitions, and programming for years to come.'



